Next Generation Centrifuge Market Registered 6.1% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 1,380 Mn in Forecast Year 2025

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Growing advancements in medical and clinical field has spread awareness about requirement for better healthcare system. Governments across the globe are making amendments in research & development, and diagnostic activities, and taking initiatives for developing access to care. These factors are expected to drive growth of the global next generation centrifuge market.

Global next generation centrifuge market is projected to register 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, according to a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,380 Mn in revenues by 2025-end.

North America will Remain the Largest Market for Next Generation Centrifuge

PMR’s report projects North America to remain dominant in the global next generation centrifuge market, with revenues pegged to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2025. Europe is estimated to be second-largest market for next generation centrifuge during the forecast period.

This market growth in Europe is primarily attributed to factors such as growing number of life sciences companies, and soaring application of centrifuge for DNA extractions in forensic science. In addition, market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to exhibit highest CAGR through 2025.

Refrigerated centrifuge will remain the most lucrative product in the global next generation centrifuge market. Revenues generated from sales of refrigerated centrifuge is poised to reach nearly US$ 1000 Mn by 2025-end.