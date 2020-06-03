Palladium Market by Competitors, Type, Product, Region and Application 2015 to 2021

3

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4339

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palladium is a lustrous silvery-white rare metal used in a diverse range of applications. The metal with other elements such as osmium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and platinum are referred to as Platinum Group Metals (PGM). Palladium is majorly consumed in the automotive industry as catalytic converters, manufacturing of electronics and jewelry, as well as chemical and dental applications. Palladium is sourced from two major sources, viz., mine production and recycling.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4339

The global market for palladium is likely to experience significant growth with declining demand for metals and increasing demand for recycling metals, leading to palladium demand outstripping the supply. In addition, changing prospects of investments in palladium have also contributed to the growth of the market. Several new palladium exchange-traded funds by companies such as Absa Capital in South Africa are expected to create a significant boost for the palladium market.

Growing demand for palladium in catalytic converters in the automotive industry in vehicles exhausts are one of the major growth factors driving the palladium market. Demand for the metal from other sectors such as jewelry and industrial are also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. However, rising prices of palladium owing to supply issues in South Africa and declining state stockpiles in Russia are expected to hamper the growth of the market. North America was the largest consumer for palladium, followed by China owing to the presence of the vast automotive industry in the region. Future market growth is expected to be from Asia Pacific with the growing industrial activities in emerging economies such as India. These factors are expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Aquarius Platinum

Stillwater Mining

Lonmin

First Quantum Minerals

GlencoreXstrata

Lundin Mining

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4339