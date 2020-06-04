Combination Antibody Therapy Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Higher success ratio in treating and preventing cancer cells using combination antibody therapy is fuelling the demand for combination antibody drugs in the market. A study conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR) shows that the global market for combination antibody therapy is set to ride on a value CAGR of over 14% during the period of assessment to reach US$ 144,734.5 Million by 2024 end.

In 2016, the global market was valued at over US$ 49,994 Million characterizing the overwhelming popularity of antibody/antibody drugs amongst both practitioners and patients observed in recent years.

Combination antibody therapy is receiving higher recognition from the oncological branch of medical science research. This is primarily due to the growing use of combination therapy over single drug treatments such as radiation or chemotherapy. In addition, companies that manufacture combination antibody drugs are actively focusing on developing superior drugs that will deliver standout results.

Factors such as encouraging government policies, growing concerns over higher cancer prevalence worldwide, and increasing research and development activities coupled with heavier investments are expected to boost the overall market growth in the near future. Likewise, healthy R&D pipelines are leading towards higher product offerings and also propelling the growth of global combination antibody therapy market to a significant extent.

Bottlenecks

The prolonged attrition rate in product development cycle and arbitrary and stringent drug approval procedures are the major downsides of the market that are likely to inhibit the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, lack of awareness on understanding the difference between immunotherapies and chemotherapies amongst healthcare professionals, which is restricting the optimal use of immunotherapies alongside conventional treatment modalities is an additional factor impeding the market growth. Further, late diagnosis or ignorance of any carcinogenic disorders may inevitably lead to higher cost of treatment.