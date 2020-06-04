Combination Therapies In Aesthetics Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

The global aesthetics combination therapy market was valued at US$ 1.97 Bn in 2016, and a new report from Persistence Market Research anticipates it to reach US$ 3.69 Bn by 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2016-2024.

Persistence Market Research has analyzed that a combination of macro- and micro-economic factors will collectively influence the market during the period 2016-2024.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10987

Company Profiles

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Cynosure Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Speciality European Pharma

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Cutera, Inc

Allergan

Syneron Medical Ltd

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10987

To give readers a comprehensive analysis on the global aesthetics combination therapy market, Persistence Market Research has segmented the market by therapy, application, end-use, and region.

By therapy type, the key segments include,

BTx-A/Dermal filler

BTx-A/Laser

Laser/Topical Drug

Laser/Topical Drug

Laser/Radiofrequency

Dermal Filler/Topical Drug

Others

BTx-A/Dermal Filler Sought-After Therapy Type

Currently, BTx-A/dermal filler is the sought-after therapy type, accounting for US$ 547.7 Mn in revenues in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at 10.9% CAGR through 2024. BTx-A/laser – the second largest segment in terms of revenues – is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR.

Scar Removal Largest Application Segment

Scar removal remains the largest application segment for aesthetic combination therapy market. Accounting for 28.2% revenue share of the market in 2016, this segment is projected to remain dominant during the period 2016-2024. Skin resurfacing is the second-largest segment in terms of revenue.

Demand for aesthetics combination therapy is expected to witness strong growth in hair removal procedure. Tattoo removal remains the other key application segment.