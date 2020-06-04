Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Thickened liquids are utilized in the clinical management of dysphagia to prevent aspiration and improve bolus control. The use of thickening agents is not restricted to provide adequate viscosity, it also allows adequate hydration and nutrition, decreased risk of aspiration-related illness, and decreased risk of psychosocial effects.

No pharmaceutical medication is available to treat dysphagia, and the modification of food and drinks by using thickening agents is the main therapeutic pillar for dysphagia management.

Moreover, growing incidence of dysphagia in the aging population and increase in demand from therapists, dieticians, and pathologists for thickening agents to reduce the risk of dysphagia are expected to be important factors for the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market was valued at US$ 415Mn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019–2029).

Key Takeaways of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Study

The demand for powder thickeners is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to their availability in the powder form, enhanced viscosity, high stability, and low cost.

The growing consumption of gel-based thickeners is expected to contribute 26% share in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

share in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies accounted for major revenue share of 50% , owing to adequate supply of comprehensive range of dysphagia diet thickening agents and availability of trained professionals who understand fluid consistency needed for dysphagia patients.

, owing to adequate supply of comprehensive range of dysphagia diet thickening agents and availability of trained professionals who understand fluid consistency needed for dysphagia patients. Emergence of online pharmacies in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market has revolutionized the way patients reach out to buy medicines. However, online pharmacies are expected to grow at an impressive rate, owing to rapid adoption in developed markets.

Large dysphagia patient pool coupled with growing research & development activities for better management of high risk dysphagia contributed to the dominance of North America in the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

“Nutritional benefits, better patient compliance, ease of swallowing, and reduced patient suffering from dysphagia are factors responsible for propelling the demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on the usage of xanthan gum, starch, and maltrodextrin to boost the therapeutic value of these supplements”, says a PMR analyst.