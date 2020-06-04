Gelatin Bone Glues Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Gelatin and Bone Glue Market: Europe Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024),’ the Europe gelatin and bone glue market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2016–2024.

Increasing number of trauma cases coupled with orthopedic surgeries and cardiovascular surgeries in developed nations is expected to fuel revenue growth of the Europe gelatin and bone glue market over the forecast period.

Europe Gelatin and Bone Glue Market: Segmental Forecast

The Europe gelatin and bone glue market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and country. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into Gelatin and Bone Glues.

By application type, the market has been segmented into Arthroplasty, Sports Injury, Spine Surgery, Trauma, and Others. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

By product type, the Bone Glues segment is expected to register higher Y-o-Y growth throughout the forecast period as compared to the Gelatin segment. The Bone Glues segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 6.7 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and is projected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 180 Mn by 2024 end, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.