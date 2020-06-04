Global Methanol Market Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 7% By 2020- 2028

Research Nester has published a report titled Methanol Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global methanol market in terms of market segmentation by feedstock, by derivatives, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Methanol is a light combustible liquid, which is also known as wood alcohol and methyl alcohol. It produces less pollution and majorly created by coal, natural gas and renewable resources which make it safe and environment friendly product. Methanol contains a number of physical properties, which makes it ideal for the transportation sector also.

The methanol market is anticipated to grow by a significant CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The feedstock segment is segmented into natural gas and coal. The segment for natural gas is anticipated to hold the leading share in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for natural gas from several regions around the world. In the statistics by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), total consumption of natural gas in the United States peaked to 31014345 MMcf in the year 2019 from 24086797 MMcf in the year 2010.

Based on region, the methanol market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia pacific is estimated to hold the largest share on account of presence of nations, such as China, India and Japan, where there are several end user industries that use methanol.

Rising Involvement of the Government in the Promotion of Usage of Methanol

Increasing promotional awareness for methane and its usage by the government of nations around the world so as to reduce environmental pollution, coupled with the rising demand for methanol from several end user industries are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global methanol market.

However, the cost related to the conversion of methane into liquid form is expected to hamper the growth of methanol market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the methanol market which includes company profiling of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), Mitsui & Co., Ltd (TYO: 8031), Methanex Corporation (TSE: MX), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (TYO: 4182), Valero Marketing and Supply Company (NYSE: VLO), Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited, Bp p.l.c. (LON: BP), Shell International B.V. and CNOOC Limited (HKG: 0883). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the methanol market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

