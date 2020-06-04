GMP Cell Banking Service Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

North America is estimated to hold a whopping 45.3% value share in the global GMP cell banking services market by the end of 2017 and will witness an increase of 231 basis points in market share by 2025 over 2017. The North America regional market will create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 23 Mn in 2018 over 2017.

In a new report titled “GMP Cell Banking Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2025,” Persistence Market Research forecasts revenue from the North America market to grow 3.1x by 2025 end as compared to that in 2017.

Company Profiles

WuXi AppTec

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd

SGS Ltd

ViruSure GmbH

Austrianova

Goodwin Biotechnology Inc.

Paragon Bioservices, Inc.

This will directly impact the global GMP cell banking services market, which will likely grow from US$ 346.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,012.4 Mn by the end of 2025, translating into a CAGR of 14.3% during the eight year forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Strategic industry consolidations and increase in demand for Ready-to-Use (RTU) Bioassay Banks is trending the global GMP cell banking services market

One of the key objectives of the report is to identify the key trends governing the global GMP cell banking services market and present a clear picture of the various forces impacting the market at a micro and macro level.

A sustained growth of the market can be attributed to macro-economic drivers such as increased public and private sector funding for disease research, which is expected to bring newer therapies to the market; high costs of clinical development; and various collaborative initiatives to identify therapies for difficult-to-treat illnesses.

On the supply side, an expansion of production facilities by key players to meet growing customer demand besides offering customized solutions based on specific customer needs (this involves strategic tie-ups between biopharmaceutical companies and cell banking service providers) are some of the factors likely to push the global GMP cell banking services market ahead in the coming years.