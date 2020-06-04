Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2022

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Due to the advancements in technology the medical image analysis software is getting increasing utilized by the medical fraternity. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for imaging modalities and increased government spending on the healthcare sector are other factors driving the growth of this market.

In addition, using medical image analysis software increases the efficiency and effectiveness of medical procedures due to which the use of such software is gaining in popularity. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of chronic illnesses like cancer, due to which also demand for medical image analysis software is increasing.

Also, a growing awareness about the benefits of using such software in the medical community and the rise in geriatric population are also aiding the market growth. Besides, such type of images can be shared easily by doctors, and this speeds up the decision making process of doctors and therefore such type of medical image analysis software is becoming popular.

The global medical image analysis software market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,800 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.