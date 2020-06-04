Next Generation Iv Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Improved patient safety, efficient dose administration, and seamless interoperability for advanced infusion delivery are several advantages offered by next-generation IV infusion pumps. Novel utilization in existing treatments and promising discovery of innovation pumps have led to the expansion of the next-generation IV infusion pumps market.

These developments improve patient outcome as well as offer clinicians with patient-specific data to take better informed decisions. Moreover, the rising trend of wireless infusion pumps and wider scope of application in home care settings are factors that are expected to drive market growth further.

The global next-generation IV infusion pumps market was valued at over US$ 4 Bn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2019–2029).

Key Takeaways of Next-Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market Study

By product, large volumetric infusion systems hold around 60% revenue share in the next-generation IV infusion pumps market.

Large volumetric infusion pumps are designed to overcome issues such as size of fluid drops, and are capable of delivering continuous and controlled flow of intravenous fluids, blood products, and whole blood with high level of accuracy.

By application, the pain management segment contributes a significant share to the next-generation IV infusion pumps market, owing to the availability of smart infusion pumps specially designed for different pain management solutions.