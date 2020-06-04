North America Synthetic Opioids Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
Demand for synthetic opioids continues to witness a decline in North America. According to a new research from Persistence Market Research, the US$ 75 billion synthetic opioids market will grow at a sluggish 2.4% during the period 2016-2024.
Rising concerns about the addictive nature of opioids, combined with drug abuse has led to declining sales. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) around 33,000 Americans died from opioid overdose in 2015.
Company Profiles
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Pfizer Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Endo International plc
- West-Ward Pharmaceuticals (Hikma’s US subsidiary)
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc
- Mylan N.V.
- Impax Laboratories, Inc
- Indivior Plc.
The agency also reported that almost half of non-cancer patients who have been prescribed opioids for a month are still dependent on the pills a year later. Further, side effects of synthetic opioids, such as reduce libido, urinary difficulties, appetite loss, and spells of dizziness are also influencing sales negatively.
According to Persistence Market Research, introduction of non-abuse opioid drugs and drug exclusivity for branded options are the opportunities for pharmaceutical companies.
Key Trends
- Leading pharmaceutical companies are partnering with pain management service providers to boost sales.
- Focus on developing non-addictive variants is growing, with leading players altering their packaging and drug formulation.
- Pharmaceutical companies are promoting their novel products to cut down competition from generic manufacturers.
- The Drug Enforcement Administration’s plan to reduce the amount of Schedule II opioid pain medication manufactured in the U.S. by 25% can significantly impact sales in foreseeable future.
