North America Synthetic Opioids Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Demand for synthetic opioids continues to witness a decline in North America. According to a new research from Persistence Market Research, the US$ 75 billion synthetic opioids market will grow at a sluggish 2.4% during the period 2016-2024.

Rising concerns about the addictive nature of opioids, combined with drug abuse has led to declining sales. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) around 33,000 Americans died from opioid overdose in 2015.

Company Profiles

Purdue Pharma LP

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Endo International plc

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals (Hikma’s US subsidiary)

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc

Mylan N.V.

Impax Laboratories, Inc

Indivior Plc.

The agency also reported that almost half of non-cancer patients who have been prescribed opioids for a month are still dependent on the pills a year later. Further, side effects of synthetic opioids, such as reduce libido, urinary difficulties, appetite loss, and spells of dizziness are also influencing sales negatively.

According to Persistence Market Research, introduction of non-abuse opioid drugs and drug exclusivity for branded options are the opportunities for pharmaceutical companies.

Key Trends