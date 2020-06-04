Recyclable Cups Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2020-2028

Research Nester released a report titled “Recyclable Cups Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global recyclable cups market in terms of market segmentation by material, application, product, capacity, technology, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Recyclable cups are the cups that can be recycled and after recycling, new products can be made using them for a variety of end users. A lot of quick service restaurants are opting for recyclable or biodegradable cups for serving food and beverages as it not only contributes in reducing the waste but also provides a sustainable solution for environment protection. The recyclable cups market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2028.

The market is bifurcated into paper and plastic recyclable cups on the basis of martial used for manufacturing. The fact that both paper and plastic can be moulded and designed as per the choice of end user makes them an appealing choice. Designing the cups make them attractive and visually appealing. Moreover, cup designs now-a-days are associated with the identity of a brand. These factors coupled with the environmental factors such as waste management are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global recyclable cups market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America have a dominating market share in terms of revenue on the back of presence of a large number of quick service restaurants and food packaging manufacturers in the region.

Environment Friendly Nature of Recyclable Cups to Boost the Market Growth

The amount of solid waste produced all over the world is increasing every year. According to World Bank, the world generated 2.01 billion tonnes of solid waste in 2016 and it is predicted to grow to 3.40 billion tonnes by 2050. In 2016, only 13.5% waste was recycled. Efforts are being made by United Nations and local governments to make people aware about waste management. They have identified that managing waste is one of the primary factor in keeping environment safe and clean. Recyclable cup helps in managing waste in a better way as it can be recycled and reused. This factor is expected to drive the market growth.

However, the presence of plastic coating in recyclable cups and the lack of infrastructure to separate that coating from the cup may hamper the recycling process and further impact the growth of recyclable cups.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global recyclable cups market which includes company profiling of BioPak Pty Ltd., Pactiv LLC, Fabri-Kal Corp., Eco-Products, Inc., Lollicup USA Inc, George-Pacific (Dixie), Dart Container Corporation, Pactiv LLC, James Cropper PLC (LON: CRPR), Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) and Frugalpac Limited.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global recyclable cups market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

