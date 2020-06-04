Veterinary Anti Infectives Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

In recent years, reports of deadly animal disease outbreaks have become more recurrent. These diseases are not only a threat to the existence of many wild species but also lead to substantial livestock losses.

The prevention and treatment of such diseases are key market indicators for veterinary therapeutics including veterinary anti-infectives. In its latest report, Persistence Market Research has projected that the global veterinary anti-infectives market will expand at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2017–2025) and reach a valuation of US$ 5,221.2 Mn by 2025-end.

Increasing demand for anti-microbial agents is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of market revenue in the near future. The rise in livestock population can boost the demand for veterinary therapeutics globally.

In 2014, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimated the global cattle count at over 1.5 billion. These figures are further expected to grow substantially due to rapidly growing demand for livestock.

North America to Remain the Frontrunner in the Global Veterinary Anti-Infective Market

North America is currently the largest veterinary anti-infectives market and is estimated to represent 30.5% value share of the global market by 2025-end, expanding at CAGR of 3.7%.

This growth is primarily attributed to the increase in pet ownership and demand for high-quality meat in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, Latin America will continue to be the second most attractive market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to witness the fastest growth over 2025.