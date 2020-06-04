Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2029

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Vitreoretinal surgery devices are specialized surgery devices utilized in the vitrectomy procedure and in the repair of the detached retina of the eye. The vitreoretinal surgery devices market includes vitrectomy accessories, vitrectomy machines, vitrectomy packs, as well as disposable equipment.

The technology utilized in vitreoretinal surgery devices is based on the removal of vitreous from the interior parts of the eye to facilitate retina repair and access to hemorrhage.

However, new vitreoretinal surgery devices are incorporating the same technology as the one used in atherectomy devices. The growing trend of utilizing vitrectomy machines with PHACO machines to combine the retinal and cataract procedures is estimated to promote the growth of the vitreoretinal surgery devices market.

Constantly Increasing Prevalence of Retinal Disorders

The growing demand for vitreoretinal surgery devices can be primarily attributed to the growing incidence of retinal detachment (RD) and diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy and eye disorders are primarily affecting a large population group, which has increased the disease awareness about these conditions and other related diseases.

Growth in the population affected with retinal disorders has led to an increase in the number of manufacturers and distributors, as well as hospitals and retinal centers. These retina centers have spread awareness among people and end users about the importance of vitrectomy surgery and associated advantages of vitrectomy.

This is increasing the applications of vitreoretinal surgery devices for diabetic hemorrhage cases, retinopathy, and consequently increasing the revenue generation of the vitreoretinal surgery devices market.

According to the latest research by PMR, the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market is expected to account for almost US$ 3,000 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2029. The report on the vitreoretinal surgery devices market further projects a significant growth potential for the vitreoretinal surgery devices market with a CAGR of 6.0% through 2029.

Vision loss is among the most common health problem across the aging population. The most common causes of vision loss are age-related cataract, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. The growing prevalence of eye-related disorders is gradually increasing the demand for retina health care programs and surgeries among ageing population facilitating the demand for advanced vitrectomy devices. Diabetes is also one of the causes of visual impairment among ageing consumers.

Most of the diseases & disorders that cause visual disabilities & sudden blindness are readily curable with known & cost-effective mediations or therapies, and normal vision can be returned with reattachment, cataract, or intervention surgery.

These factors are estimated to propel the vitreoretinal surgery devices market. According to a survey by WHO, 90% of the visually impaired population is in the low- & middle-income countries. This population is unaware of the preventive care for sudden vision loss, available curative services, and quality rehabilitation, which imparts new growth opportunities in the middle-income countries.

The 66th World Health Assembly initiated an Action Plan that requires the association of governments, development agencies, the mprivate sector, and NGOs to achieve a global reduction of preventable visual impairments of 25% by 2020.