In Chassis Cooling Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2026

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

In- Chassis Cooling is necessary for the ejection of excessive heat produced by computer peripherals namely CPU (Computer Processing Unit), GPU (Graphical Processing Unit) & Hard disk since heat produced may result in decreased stability & performance of laptop & desktop which in turn leads to reduction in overall efficiency of the system. Adequate cooling of system’s integral components improves the overall stability of the system and may also caters to extend the life of the system.

In- Chassis cooling system employs several components namely fan tray, temperature sensor, control software and logic, bezels, air filter & others. Each component serves their individual purpose to meet the cooling demands of the system, failing of one would lead to the failure of the complete systems. For instance, fan tray is utilized to maintain the speed of rotation and temperature sensors are necessary to monitor change in temperature primarily to ensure efficient working of the cooling system.

In-Chassis Cooling Market: Segmentation

Global In-Chassis Cooling market can be segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on the technology, global In-Chassis Cooling market can be segmented into Airflow Through (AFT) cooling, spray cooling and Liquid Flow Through (LFT) cooling. By application global In-Chassis Cooling market can be segmented into Electronic, automotive and aerospace & military.

In-Chassis Cooling Market: Dynamics

Modification in data center standards such as certifications for warm liquid cooling has led to increased adoption of In-chassis cooling systems by major system integrator.

Manufacturers are more focused towards addressing evolving needs for various business. For instance, over 20% of the company’s data center business team is involved in tracking such trends in data center energy savings and interfacing with end users for direct feedback regarding the needs and requirements of the industry.

Increase in the number of companies outsourcing small data centers to cloud providers thereby reducing the need for power and cooling. Further, growing adoption of virtualization and improvements in server technology lead to an increased computer performance per watt, which then requires less power and cooling backup. Development in liquid cooling chassis technology such as using dielectric liquid as a coolant other than water is one of the major trend identified across the market.

In-Chassis Cooling Market: Region-wise Outlook

Global In-Chassis Cooling market is divided into five key regions namely Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle-East & Africa.

In-Chassis Cooling Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified across global In Chassis cooling market includes: