PMR | Healthcare Quality Management Market Share to Grow US$ 3,100 Mn by 2022, at 12% CAGR

Healthcare quality management aims to improve the effectiveness of treatments and increase the satisfaction of the patients with the services they are being provided with. For this purpose, various laws have been enacted by the governments all across the world so that the interests of the patients are protected.

Healthcare quality management also seeks to reduce the cost of healthcare and reduce the instances of medical errors if not totally eliminate them. Hence, with an increasing aging population and rising costs of healthcare, quality management in healthcare is becoming increasingly important.

The sole aim of healthcare quality management is to fulfil all the needs and aspirations of the patient and the system is always patient-centric.

The global healthcare quality management market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,100 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Healthcare Quality Management Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the physician quality reporting solutions segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 850 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022.

The physician quality reporting solutions segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the software segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the ambulatory care centers segment will reach a value of about US$ 325 Mn in the year 2017.

This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The ambulatory care centers segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the end users segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the data management segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 2,350 Mn in 2022. The data management segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the data management segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the cloud-based solutions segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2017 to 2022.