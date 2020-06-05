Polyesters Fibers Market Growing Demand Forecast 2017 – 2025 

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polyesters Fibers Market: Introduction

Polyester fibers are long chain synthetic polymers that are formed through chemical reactions between an alcohol and acid. Polyester fibers are majorly composed of ethylene glycol (PET) and terepthalic acid. Polyester yarns and fabrics made from this type of polyester are very elastic, strong and have high wrinkle and abrasion resistance. Polyester fibers are extremely strong, resistant to most chemicals and shrinking, stretching, abrasion, wrinkle and mildew resistant. Polyester fibers are hydrophobic in nature and dry quickly. Therefore, they can be used to provide insulation in the form of hollow fibers. Polyester fibers withstand wear and tear longer than cotton and retain their shapes in extreme climatic conditions and are thus preferred for manufacturing outdoor clothing.

Woven or knitted fabrics made from polyester fibers are extensively used in home furnishings and apparels. As a matter of fact, polyester apparels are very common and popular. Polyester fabrics are used to make a wide variety of products – this includes jackets, shirts, pants, blankets, bed sheets, cushioning and insulating material in pillows, upholstery padding, comforters and upholstered furniture. Moreover, due to its tenacity and high strength, polyester is also used to make ropes and yarns that are further used in safety belts, conveyor belts, tapes, tire reinforcements and in plastic reinforcements. Industrial and consumer textiles use polyester fiber to make various products such as non-woven products, road building fabrics, fish netting, seatbelts, laundry bags, transportation upholstery, etc.

Sometimes, polyesters fibers are spun together with natural fibers to attain certain blended properties. For example, blends of polyester and cotton are strong, wrinkle or tear-resistant and bear less shrinkage. Synthetic polyester fibers offer high water, environmental and tear resistance when compared to plant-derived fibers. However, polyester cotton blends are less breathable than cotton and trap high moisture while sticking with the skin. Also, they are less flame resistant. However, since polyester can be retained and molded into any shape, certain insulating properties can be built into polyester fibers.

Polyesters Fibers: Market Dynamics

Increasing constructional activity across the world is a major driving factor for the polyester fibres market. Additionally, carpets and rugs lead the residential and commercial flooring solutions globally and this will also help to increase the demand for polyesters fibres. The thriving demand for polyester fibres from industries such as hospitality, automotive, electronics, household, and manufacturing industries will also affect the market positively. Moreover, subsequent growth of the mattresses market is likely to strengthen the demand for polyester fibres in the coming years.

However, price volatility of raw materials, strict regulations regarding quality standards, etc. are some of the critical constraints that are anticipated to inhibit the sales of polyesters fibres.

Polyesters Fibers: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the global polyester fibers market is segmented into the following:

Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

Based on application, the global polyester fibers market is segmented into the following:

Carpets and rugs

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household and Institutional Textiles

Polyesters Fibers: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for polyesters fibres. Rapid urbanisation, industrialization and increasing consumer disposable income are the main factors that will drive demand for polyesters fibres in this region. Rising demand for products that use polyester fibres, such as industrial and consumer textiles, home furnishings, non-woven fabrics, apparels, carpets and rugs etc., will speed up polyester fibres sales in the region. China and India are likely to be the key markets for polyesters fibres, thereby propelling market growth in Asia Pacific. North America and Western Europe will experience stable growth in terms of sales of polyester fibres during the forecast period.

Polyesters Fibers: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global polyesters fibers market include:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Hengli Group

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Sun Fiber LLC

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

DAK Americas

Lealea Group

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fibers

