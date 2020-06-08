Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2017-2022
The cost of providing quality healthcare is rising and this issue is faced by even the developed countries of the West. Hence providing efficient, quality and cost-effective healthcare is a priority for all. However, there is a lack of adequate funding for healthcare due to political, economic and other governance related compulsions and thus the healthcare system has to operate within this restraint. Also, even though healthcare funding and health insurance programs exist, there is a steep increase in the cost of providing quality healthcare. Due to these reasons, healthcare providers are opting for the adoption of cost curbing tools such as healthcare clinical analytics. Due to healthcare clinical analytics, tools like big data can be used to analyze large amounts of healthcare information generated and this can be used to draw inferences and conclusions that makes the entire healthcare system efficient and transparent. Due to these factors, the global healthcare clinical analytics market is growing at a brisk pace.
The global healthcare clinical analytics market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 28,000 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.
4 Forecast Highlights on Global Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market
- As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the integrated platform type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 19,000 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The integrated platform type segment is estimated to account for nearly two-thirds of the revenue share of the platform type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.
- As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the clinics segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 850 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The clinics segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-tenth of the total revenue share of the end-user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.
- As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the on-premise segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 11,600 Mn in 2022. The on-premise segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the on-premise segment.
- Persistence Market Research forecasts the in-house solution type segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15% from 2017 to 2022.
The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the healthcare clinical analytics market like
- IBM Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Optum Inc.
- Medical Information Technology Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Qsi Management LLC
- CareCloud Corporation
