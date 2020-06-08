Waterproofing Chemicals Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecast Through 2025

In this report, the Global Waterproofing Chemicals market was valued at USD 8.59 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 12.22 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.”Waterproofing Chemicals Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Waterproofing Chemicals Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.Waterproofing plays significant role in protecting buildings and infrastructures from leakages and water seepages during rains. The waterproofing techniques prevent water from penetrating inside the building, thus increasing the life of the infrastructure. Significantly growing residential as well as commercial construction projects and government spending for public infrastructures are propelling the growth of waterproofing chemicals market.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

In April 2016, BASF SE launched three new solutions, under its Master Builders Solutions brand. These solutions are designed to reduce resource consumption, improve productivity and guarantee buildings durability and are suitable for construction projects, including infrastructures, traffic decks and car parks, residential, industrial and commercial buildings. Application of aluminosilicates in concrete and water tight concrete are currents trends in waterproofing market. However, fluctuating rates of chemicals, are restraining the market growth.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on chemicals segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Bitumen

• Elastomers

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

On the basis on the technology, this report emphasis on the major applications, market share and growth rate for each technology, including

• Preformed Membranes

• Coatings & Liquid Applied Membranes

• Integral Waterproofing Compounds

On the basis of applications, the market has been bifurcated further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Roofing and Walls

• Floors and Basements

• Waste and Water Management

• Tunnel Liners

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of water proofing chemical for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast). Further these regions are also segmented into:

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in water proofing chemical market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Mapei S.P.A. and Pidilite Industries Limited. The competition in the industry is expected to strengthen with the development and launch of new processes, products, acquisitions and collaborations.

