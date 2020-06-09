New report: Ice Milk Mix Market research opportunities and forecast assessment, 2018-2028

Global Ice Milk Mix Market Overview

Global dairy industry has been transformed drastically due to the increasing awareness of nutrition foods among consumers, increasing income and changing government rules and regulation for food safety and security. Dairy industry has been growing at a single digit growth rate and the most important driver for this market is diversified product portfolio and their demand across the globe. The dairy industry consists of multiple products such as butter, cheese, cultured dairy, frozen desserts, ice cream mix, ice milk mix and milk powder. Ice milk mix is one of the nutrition ingredient, which has been used for ice milk, yogurt and other frozen dairy products. Ice milk mix has low fat content. The Ice milk mix is the unfrozen liquid product used to manufacture soft-serve ice milk and frozen shakes. Ice milk mix contains minimum 2% milk fat and maximum 7% milk fat. Therefore, ice milk mix is treated as high nutrition and low fat ice cream mix, which is good for human health.

Global Ice Milk Mix Market Scenario

The ice milk mix market has been growing rapidly due to the increasing number of health conscious people, their disposable income growth and stringent government rules and regulations. Globally, dairy product manufactures are changing their focus from high fat products to low fat products like ice milk mix to fulfil the consumer requirement in the market. Globally, ice milk mix is considered as one of the most important ingredient in frozen food to manufacture low fat end products as compared to ice cream mix. Now a days, consumers are preferring low fat ice creams, milk shakes and yogurt to prevent health issues. Therefore, ice milk mix will have a huge demand in the market. Globally, North America is one of the dominant markets in ice milk mix market due to increasing obesity and critical health issues among North American people. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa markets are growing rapidly due to increasing population and changing lifestyle.

Global Ice Milk Mix Market Dynamics

Increasing heath issues like obesity, diabetes and heart disease is the major driver for ice milk mix market growth. Because, ice milk mix is the low fat ingredient which, has been used to manufacture low fat desserts. In addition to this, changing life style of people and innovative packaging style of the processed food increases the demand for ice milk mix ingredient in packaged frozen food market. However, less awareness and high cost of the products hinders the demand for ice milk mix demand among food processing vendors in the market.

Global Ice Milk Mix Market Segmentation

The ice milk mix market can be segmented based on the basis of application, fat and form. On the basis of application the ice milk mix market can segmented into milk shakes, ice cream, yogurt, and other dairy products. On the basis of fat the ice milk mix market can be categorized into less than 2 % milk fat, 2-4% milk fat 4-6% milk fat and 7% milk fat. Further the ice milk mix market can be segmented on the basis form including liquid and solid form. The global market for ice milk mix market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Global Ice Milk Mix Market Key Players

Ice milk mix manufacturers are primarily converging on emerging economies to gain a huge profit margin. Key manufacturers in the global market are continuously introducing new ice milk mix products. Some of the key market participants in the global ice milk mix market are Scott Brothers Dairy, Classic Mix Partners, Revala Ltd, Carnival King, Dolice Dairy Concepts Ltd., JustFood, Squarespace, Greenwood Ice Cream, and Dairy-Mix, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the ice milk mix market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to ice milk mix market segments such as geographies, application, milk fat, and form.

