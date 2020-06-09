Palm Olein Market research Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2018-2028

Market Outlook

Palm olein is an edible oil originates from the E. Guineesis (palm plant species). Palm olein is the liquid component of palm oil. Palm oil is a semi-solid product. Palm olein is obtained when the palm oil is separated by fractionation process. Palm olein is widely used as an ingredient in various foods. Palm olein consists mostly of unsaturated fats. The saturated fat in palm may not significantly affect cholesterol levels. Palm olein can be used as cooking oil. Palm olein increases the shelf life of many products. Palm olein is used in baking and cooking as frying oil. In addition, palm olein is used in soaps, washing powder, and other hygiene and personal care products.

Palm Olein is Healthier than other Cooking and Frying Oils

Palm olein is an edible oil used as a cooking and frying oil in many countries. Palm olein mostly contains unsaturated fats which are good for human health. Most of the oils used for cooking and frying are consist mostly of saturated fat that is unhealthy and raises cholesterol level. Palm olein is also used as a raw material in margarine and shortening. In addition, palm olein oil is used in personal care and chemical industries in the production of washing powders, soaps, and other personal care products. Due to numerous application palm olein market share is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Palm olein: Market Segmentation

On the basis of packaging, the global palm olein market has been segmented as –

PET Bottles

Plastic Pouches

Glass Jars

Tin Cans

On the basis of end use, the global palm olein market has been segmented as –

Food Bakery Confectionery Frying oil Edible oil

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Industrial usage

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global palm olein market has been segmented as –

B2B B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Online Stores



Global Palm Olein Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global palm olein market are Al-Khaleej Industries Sdn Bhd, HAS Oils & Fats Sdn Bhd, Hm Trade Co Ltd, Syntrax Global Co Ltd, KTV Health Foods Pvt Ltd, Rhein International, Reo Middle East Dmcc, Z N T General Trading L.l.c, Malizoil Plc, Viaraan Foods & Oils Company Ltd, Parisons Group, Except them, many other manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in palm olein, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the upcoming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Growing consumer awareness towards healthy foods is expected to boost the palm olein market in the upcoming years. Oil is the major or prime ingredient in foods. Oil is used for cooking and frying. But, many oils used across the world for cooking and frying are not healthy as they raise the cholesterol level. It has been studied that palm olein does not affect cholesterol levels as it contains mostly unsaturated fats. In addition, palm olein is used as a raw material for shortening and margarine. It is also used in washing powder, soaps, and other hygienic and personal care products. Palm olein is also used in candles and oleochemical industries. So by considering the above factors, it is expected that palm olein market would grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Palm Olein: A Regional Outlook

The trade of palm olein is made on a large scale across the world. However, the production and consumption of palm olein are dominated by a few countries. The world’s two largest palm olein producing countries are Malaysia and Indonesia which together produces around 87% of the world total palm olein. Other major palm olein producing countries are Thailand, Nigeria, and Columbia. The largest exporters of palm olein are Indonesia and Malaysia while largest importers of palm olein are India, China, and EU. India is a net importer of palm oil and by-products including palm olein.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, packaging, end use, and distribution channel.

