Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities and Growth to 2028

Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market: An Overview

Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) is a non-reactive, thermally stable inorganic salt of polyphosphoric acid and ammonia. Depending upon the degree of polymerization, there are two families of ammonium polyphosphate; namely, ammonium polyphosphate (Phase I) and ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II). Unlike, ammonium polyphosphate (Phase I), ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) is non-volatile in nature and remains stable up to approximately 3000 C temperature. In order to make it suitable for different day to day applications, various coatings such as plastics (PP, PVC, and PE), polyesters and rubber can be applied to ammonium polyphosphate (phase II).

The most common application of ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) is as a flame retardant. It is one of the most widely used non-halogen fire retardant available for commercial applications in the market owing to its effectiveness. It decomposes to a polymeric acid and ammonia when exposed to fire or heat which are non-hazardous. Ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) is commonly used in, expandable fireproof coating. Other than that, ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) is used in coatings, paints, and plastics owing to its environmentally friendly nature. Ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) is considered suitable for coatings where the product is in contact with water and moisture. Owing to its negligible water solubility, it is deemed to be ideal for humid environments.

Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global market for ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) is primarily driven by the extensive application of this salt as a flame retardant for epoxies, acrylics, polyurethanes, and unsaturated polyester. Owing to the flame retardant nature, ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) is used at industrial scale for safety considerations in case of accidental fire prone surroundings; this is anticipated to fuel the demand for global ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) in the worldwide market. Many of the fertilizers, make use of ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) owing to the presence of ammonia.

The growth of the fertilizer industry is anticipated to fuel the demand of ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) globally. However, several other halogenated flame retardants are available for commercial applications which may hinder the global demand for ammonium polyphosphate (phase II). Also, intumescent (or swelling) coatings for coating and painting can be done more economically by making use of charring components or melamine. This might hamper the demand for ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) globally during the forecast period.

Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market: Segmentation

Globally the ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and end use industries as follows –

On the basis of product type, the global ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) market has been segmented as follows-

Melamine Type

Silane Type

On the basis of application type, the global ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) market has been segmented as follows-

Flame retardant

Coating

Painting

On the basis of end uses, the global ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) market has been segmented as follows-

Manufacturing

Chemical

Fertilizers

Others

Paints

Ammonium Polyphosphate (Phase II) Market: Some of the Key Players

Some of the key players in the global ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) market are