Automotive Head-up Display Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

Digitalization is a major trend in automotive industry, from last couple of decades the automotive industry have seen various technological advancement in digital field. The technological advancement in the form of automotive head-up display is one of such example. Automotive head up display are the optimal display technology for cars which generally projects an image that floats around a range of 2.5 – 3 meter or 7.5 – 8 feet, in front of motorist’s eyes. The introduction of automotive head-up display has provided the automakers to deliver remotely access details related to the vehicle including oil level, tire pressure, the distance between two vehicle, and advanced display technology. According to industrial experts, 2 percent of automobile sold in 2012 had head-up display technology, which is expected to rise over the forecast period.

Automotive Head-Up Display Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of the automotive head-up display market is the rampant growth of automotive industry across the world. Moreover, changing lifestyle coupled with increasing preference over digital technology are also amongst the major factor that are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive head-up display market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the characteristics such as navigation map, alert signals, advance driver assisted system (ADAS) has led the various car manufacturers to adopt the automotive head-up display with ease of functioning. However, storage space requirement for automotive head up display along with high installation cost may restrain the growth in mid segment cars.

Automotive Head-Up Display Market- Market Segmentation:

Global automotive head-up display market is segmented on the basis of automotive head up display type and Application. On the basis of automotive head up display type, the market can be segmented into wind shield projected and combiner projected. Wind shield projected segment accounts for the largest share of the overall automotive head-up display market. On the basis of application, automotive head-up display market can be segmented into premium cars, luxury cars and mid segment cars. Premium cars followed by luxury are expected to maintain the highest market share in global automotive head-up display market over the forecast period.

Automotive Head-Up Display Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global automotive head-up display market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global automotive head-up display market is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, APAC dominates the global automotive head-up display market and the trend is expected follow the same over the forecast period due to rising disposable income in countries such as India and China coupled stringent rules and regulation relating to safety concern. Apart from this, the extensive evolution of the automotive industry in the growing economies is expected to boost further the sales of automotive head-up display market in Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024. North America is expected to follow APAC in global automotive head-up display market over the forecast period. Rest of the world is expected to show a steady growth during the forecast period.

