Automotive Seat Control Modules Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2017 – 2025

Automotive Seat Control Modules: Market Introduction

With the growing demand for safety, aesthetics, infotainment and comfort in cars, OEMs are focusing on incorporating maximum automation in cars that could provide comfort along with safety. Automotive seat control module is one such feature which provides the driver with complete seat management in a single module. The seat control module includes various features, such as automotive seat heating and air conditioning, seating position with respect to rearview mirrors, dynamic lateral support to stabilize the body when the vehicle is cornering, and an eight-way adjustment that allows the driver to move the seat up/down, forward/backward, front/back tilt, or recline, massage function, automatic map based headrest adjustment. Some seats also have a memory unit which stores the last position of seat and mirrors according to demand. With the press of a button, the seat moves into a position conforming to the drivers saved settings. The automotive seat control module is also known by alternative names, such as automotive seat comfort system and power/memory seat control system.

Automotive Seat Control Modules: Market Dynamics

The global automotive seat control module system is foreseen to remain lucrative over the span of next 10 years, as OEM’s are focusing on the incorporation of safety and comfort features in cars. With the growing demand for comfortable and relaxed seating, the market for automotive seat control modules is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. According to surveys, leading automakers will soon incorporate seat control modules as a standard feature in cars. From a macro-economic perspective, robust growth in automotive production and sales across various regions is anticipated to boost the automotive seat control module market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14929

Market Restraints

A major restraint in the global automotive seat control module market is that faulty seat control modules can cause the battery to discharge and hence lead to failure.

Market Trends

The latest trend in automotive seat control modules is that the manufacturers are striving to develop a link between smartphones and seating systems for further personalization of seating functions. This feature will enable the driver/passenger to have control over all the seat functions through their PCs, tablets or smart phones.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14929

Automotive Seat Control Modules: Market Segmentation

The global automotive seat control module market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, vehicle type and region.

On the basis of product type, the automotive seat control module market can be segmented into:

Manual seat control module

Memory seat control module

On the basis of application, the automotive seat control module market can be segmented into:

Climate based seating (heating, air conditioning and seat ventilation)

Headrest positioning

Seat adjustment (eight-way)

Massage

Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive seat control module market can be segmented into:

Passenger car

Compact car

Sedan

Executive

SUV

Premium

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

You Can Request for TOC Here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/14929

Automotive Seat Control Modules: Regional Outlook

The global automotive seat control module market is dominated by North America, owing to a large OEM base in the region and high disposable income, which ensures people readily adapt such features in cars. Many automakers in the region have deployed seat control modules as a mandatory feature in cars. Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global automotive seat control modules market as the region has a number of giant automakers and technology providers. With high vehicle sales, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for automotive seat control modules. Japan is also expected to show increasing adoption of automotive seat control modules.

Automotive Seat Control Modules: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive seat control module identified across the value chain are:

Delphi Automotive LLP, Continental AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Omron Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Pektron plc, Advanced Micro Electronics CO., Ltd., De Amertek Corporation, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Bitron Industrie S.p.A

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.