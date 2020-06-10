Cetostearyl Alcohol Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2018 – 2028

Cetostearyl Alcohol Market: Introduction

Cetostearyl alcohol is a mixture of fatty alcohols which mainly comprises cetyl and stearyl alcohol and is classified under fatty alcohol. Cetostearyl alcohol has a wide range of applications in cosmetic industries. Cetostearyl alcohol imparts a soothing feel to the skin and can be utilized along with water-in-oil emulsions or an oil-in-water emulsion. Cetostearyl alcohol plays a pivotal role in the formation of anhydrous. Cetostearyl alcohol is widely used as the main ingredient for hair conditioners and other hair care products.

Cetostearyl Alcohol Market: Dynamics

Cetostearyl alcohol plays an essential role in the cosmetic industry. They work as an emulsifier, emollient, thickener and carrying agent for other constituents contained in a cosmetic solution. The global consumption rate for hair care products has been growing mainly due to hair-related issued tackled by most of the consumers such as dandruff, hair fall, baldness etc. Cetostearyl alcohol acts as a surfactant agent on shampoos and conditioners, also as a thickening agent in the production of soaps, specifically those which are made with vegetable oil.

The increasing beauty and personal care products demand due to rising disposable income in emerging economies across the globe are projected to be a major boosting factor for the global cetostearyl alcohol market. These above mentioned critical factors will help propel the demand for cetostearyl alcohol market, especially in cosmetic industries. However, the high raw material price volatility for vegetable oil is expected to the hinder the global cetostearyl alcohol market growth and pose challenges to the industry participants over the forecast period.

Cetostearyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation

The global cetostearyl alcohol market is segmented on the basis of state, function, end-use industry and region.

Based on the state, the global cetostearyl alcohol market is segmented as followings:

Liquid

Waxy Solid

Based on the function, the global cetostearyl alcohol market is segmented as followings:

Emulsion Stabilizer

Opacifying Agent

Surfactant Foam

Viscosity Agent

Based on the end-use industry, the global cetostearyl alcohol market is segmented as followings:

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Waxy solid cetostearyl alcohol is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to its extensive range of application in numerous industries, specifically cosmetics. On the other hand, among application segments, the cosmetics industry is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to the phenomenal rise in sales of cosmetic products such as shampoos, skin creams, lotions etc.

Cetostearyl Alcohol Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global cetostearyl alcohol market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, Europe is estimated to account for a significant market share due to its dominance in the global cosmetics market. APEJ is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global cetostearyl alcohol market owing to increasing sales of cosmetic products in India and China. Moreover, North America is projected to showcase optimistic growth in the global cetostearyl alcohol market due to an upsurge in consumption rate of various cosmetic products across the region. MEA and Latin America are one of the key emerging regions, which will generate notable opportunity in the global cetostearyl alcohol market over the forecast period due to the rise in per capita spending on cosmetic and personal care products.

Cetostearyl Alcohol Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global cetostearyl alcohol market are

