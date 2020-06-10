Chemicals In Cosmetics And Toiletries Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2018-2028

Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market: Introduction and Need of the Product:

Cosmetics and toiletries products containing chemicals have been used by people for thousands of years to enhance beauty, maintain hygiene, health, and for other uses. Demand for cosmetics and toiletries products has increased dramatically in the last few years owing to the growing consumer inclination towards using anti-aging and sun-protection formulations to stay young and protect themselves from the harmful effect of UV and environmental pollution. The global cosmetics and personal care industry was valued at approximately US$ 330 billion in 2015. Cosmetics and toiletries products contain a wide range of chemicals for specific functions. Most of these formulations include colorants, hardeners, UV filters, preservatives, antioxidants, emollients, surfactants, emulsifiers, and fragrances. Ingredients of these chemicals could be synthetic or naturally occurring substances. Water used in the cosmetics and toiletries formulations should be ultra-pure and free from toxins, microbes, and other pollutants. Emulsifiers are used to keep oil and water from separating in the mixture.

Preservatives are added to chemical formulations to prevent the growth of micro-organisms such as fungi and bacteria and extend their shelf life. Few of the preservatives used in the cosmetics and toiletries products are benzyl alcohol, salicylic acid, parabens, formaldehyde, and tetra-sodium EDTA. Thickening agents are used to give an attractive consistency to the product. There are mainly four types of thickeners i.e. lipid thickener, naturally derived thickener, mineral thickener, and synthetic thickener. Emollient is another chemical ingredient used in the cosmetics and toiletries products to soften the skin while preventing the water loss.

Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market: Market Dynamics

With the introduction of new formulations for the specific applications, the demand for the cosmetics products containing chemicals is expected to further increase at a good CAGR value. It is estimated that average American women use 12 personal care and cosmetics products every day which contains more than 160 different chemical ingredients. These products are widely used by each age group of the people from young children to silent generation.

Exposure of harmful chemicals is too little to cause any harm to the human body. Cosmetics and their ingredients are highly regulated by the Australian authorities in the country. There are thousands of cosmetics and toiletries products available in the global market. In the U.S. alone, more than 12,500 chemical ingredients are approved to be used in the cosmetics products. Each cosmetic product contains at least 10-15 ingredients in its formulation. It is noticed that consumer interest towards using different cosmetics and toiletries products will continue to grow with the introduction of the latest advancement in the industry.

Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market: Market Segmentation:

Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Segmentation: By Ingredients Type

Water

Emulsifiers

Preservatives

Thickeners Lipid thickeners Naturally derived thickeners Mineral thickeners Synthetic thickeners

Emollient & Film-formers

Surfactants

Coloring agents/pigments

Glimmer and shine

Fragrances

Others

Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Segmentation: By End Use

Moisturizers

Make-up Products

Deodorants & Perfumes

Sunscreens

Shaving Products

Hair-care Products

Others

Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market: Regional Overview:

On the basis of region, the chemicals in cosmetics and toiletries market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America and Western Europe lead the market, in terms of consumption of cosmetics and toiletries products globally. High demand for cosmetics and toiletries products translates into growth in demand for respective chemical ingredients used in these products. Growing advancement in the application areas of the cosmetics and toiletries products will further propel the market.

Emerging economies such as India and China offer the highest growth opportunities in the region due to increasing consumer interest towards cosmetics and toiletries products. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are the major contributors towards the growth of these products in the region. Growing consumerism in all of these countries will create immense growth opportunities in the global chemicals in cosmetics and toiletries market. Japan already has a high consumption of the cosmetics and toiletries products which will further increase with the introduction of innovative and cause-specific products. However, Eastern Europe also offers untapped growth opportunities in the market.

Chemicals in Cosmetics and Toiletries Market: Market Players

