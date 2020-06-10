Demand for Automotive Fuel Tank Ventilation System to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2017 – 2025

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Ventilation System Market: Introduction

Fuel has a tendency to expand its volume when heated and shrink when cooled, the fuel level in an automotive changes, even when the vehicle is in stationary condition i.e. not in running condition. This rises the requirement for ventilation system in an automotive fuel system. Ventilation system is necessary in order to allow proper pumping of fuel, without vacuum formation. Early in the 20th century, ventilated caps were used to perform air ventilation in a fuel tank, however, this system had a major drawback as the fuel can easily splash out of the tank. With advancements and development in automotive fuel technology, new fuel tank designs, materials and ventilation systems have captured the market, which provide better performance and higher durability. Today, automotive are equipped with ventilation valves. A valve play an essential role in filling and draining fuel from the tank. The two prominent methods of fuel ventilation are through gas caps or through breather tube.

The global automotive fuel tank ventilation system market is expected to undergo positive growth over the forecast period. Innovation and development of novel products such as electronic fuel tank venting system, which has capabilities to be deployed in any vehicle, be it economic cars, luxury and sports model, LCV or HCV, are expected to bolster the market growth. The advanced electronic fuel tank ventilation system uses software to control its operation.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Ventilation System Market: Dynamics

Global automotive fuel tank ventilation system market is expected to witness healthy growth over the span of next 10 years, owing to the positive macro-economic environment. Automotive industry performed well in the recent past and decent growth is expected during the upcoming years. With the increasing focus of automotive regulatory authorities on weight reduction and fuel efficiency, the market for automotive fuel tank ventilation system is expected to be driven by major OEMs investing in research and development of advanced products. Furthermore, steady increase in vehicle sales in developed and developing nations is expected to supplement sales of automotive fuel tank ventilation system. On the other hand, owing to the highly fragmented nature of the market, there exists intense price pressure on the supply side, which is furthermore affected by availability of counterfeit products in the market.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Ventilation System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the automotive fuel tank ventilation system market can be segmented into;

Mechanical System

Electronic System

On the basis of Valve Material Type, the vent valve segment in the automotive fuel tank ventilation system market can be segmented into;

Aluminum

Brass

Plastic

Others

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the automotive fuel tank ventilation system market can be segmented into;

Passenger Car

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

On the basis of Sales Channel, the automotive fuel tank ventilation system market can be segmented into;

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Ventilation System Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the major market for automotive fuel tank ventilation system in terms of demand. Asia Pacific also holds a noteworthy position in the global market in terms of vehicle production; China, India and Japan are expected to remain key contributors to the growth of the market over the forecast period. ASEAN countries and South Korea are expected to be the next major markets for automotive fuel tank ventilation system market. Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe is expected to be the next big market for the automotive fuel tank ventilation system over the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the automotive fuel tank ventilation system market, followed by Canada. In terms of aftermarket sales, Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant position in the global automotive fuel tank ventilation system market throughout projection span.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Ventilation System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global fuel tank ventilation system market are:

Eaton Corporation plc

Frankische Industrial Pipes

Tanks Inc.

Crown Automotive

Stant Corporation

Shaw Development LLC

Perko Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.