Explore Hardness Tester Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2026

Hardness level of a material has a different significance in every other industry. For instance, in the metal industry resistance to deformation, in metallurgy and test & measurement sectors hardness of a material implies resistance to penetration of a measuring device. Hardness testers work on three methods — Rockwell test method, brinell test method and Vickers test method. Hardness testers are used to test integrity of an instrument, component or part of a system. Also, they are used to check coating layer and material integrity of an equipment. Thus, state-of-the-art hardness testers find widest range of applications in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and other. Hardness testers are highly innovative machines with innovative mechatronic technologies as they are used for high precision testing, especially for quality assurance of the product, manufacturing-line testing, and in laboratories.

Hardness Testers: Market Drivers and Challenges

Automation has optimized and enhanced the whole supply chain and value chain of manufacturing industries. The need of automated hardness testers, which include usage of robotic handing, is the primary driver and a growing trend, particularly in steel and other metalworking industries, where reduced labor work is required, and attention to details is the prime concern. Automation, the most important driver of the market, is expected to attribute significantly towards the growth of the hardness testers market.

One of the challenge faced by the hardness testers market, which could also act as a potential opportunity for player if looked upon, is testing at nano and micro level. For instance, in paints and coating industry, hardness testers plays a crucial role, as the hardness testers are used for checking the layer of paint or film. Further, the use of paints and coating is spread across a wide range of industries from automotive and aerospace to electronics and other manufacturing. Hence, aforementioned challenge can be converted into an opportunity, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand of hardness tester’s market over the projected period.

In conclusion, despite the mentioned challenge, the global hardness testers market is poised for a healthy growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, niche opportunities, such as nano or macro level testing, and need of hardness testers from traditional industries, such as automotive, metalworking, and aerospace will continue to attribute toward the growth of the hardness testers market during the forecast period.

Hardness Testers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global hardness testers market can be segmented into the following:

Portable Hardness Testers

Bench Top Hardness Testers

On the basis of testing material, the global hardness testers market can be segmented into the following:

Plastic

Rubber

Steel

Aluminum

Iron

Metal Alloys

On the basis of test method, the global hardness testers market can be segmented into the following:

Rockwell Hardness Testers

Brinell Hardness Testers

Vickers Hardness Testers

On the basis of end use industries, the global hardness testers market can be segmented into the following:

Construction

Mining

Metalworking

Electrical

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Energy & Power

Hardness Testers: Regional Market Outlook

In the global hardness testers market, the hardness tester manufacturers are recognizing the potential of emerging economies, particularly China and India, and they forming strategies in order to penetrate the hardness testers market in these countries. Since Asia Pacific is becoming the manufacturing hub of the hardness testers market, contribution from other regions is gradually declining. Further, Europe is a major consumer of automobiles which is expected to generate a healthy demand of the hardness tester in the region. North America is estimated to witness a decent rate of growth in the hardness testers market while Latin America is anticipated to witness below industry average growth rate.

Hardness Testers: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global hardness testers market identified across the value chain include:

INNOVATEST Europe BV

Hardness Testers AFFRI

Zwick Roell

Wolpert Wilson Instruments

ERNST Harteprufer SA

EMCO-TEST Prufmaschinen GmbH

Foundrax

Qness GmbH

Tinius Olsen

Newage Testing Instruments

The research report on hardness tester presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The hardness tester research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

