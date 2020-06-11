Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Witness Expected Growth at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2027

According to a newly published report by Research Nester on “Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global meningococcal vaccine market in terms of market segmentation by composition, by brand, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Meningococcal vaccine is used to prevent contagious infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord caused by Neisseria meningitides. Three types of vaccines which are present to act against meningococcal disease which target serogroups A, C, W-135, and Y of meningococcus. These vaccines are mainly used to immunize infants and children against invasive diseases caused by Neisseria meningitides.

The occurrence of meningococcal disease relies on several factors inclusive of age, geographical location, environmental fettle, and immunity. Such a wide range of factors responsible for the diseases also increases its rate of incidence, and this gives an impetus to the growth of the global market for meningococcal vaccines. The rising incidence of the disease is rebutted by the awareness campaigns to inform and educate people about the ills of meningococcal disease and ways to prevent and treat it. This has also created growth spaces for the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing vaccines and drugs for the treatment of meningococcal. The efforts of international bodies towards building a strong healthcare awareness framework have also aided the growth of the global market. Subsidization of vaccinations and mandates from global healthcare bodies have also benefitted the global market for meningococcal diseases.

On the basis of regional analysis, the meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is projected to be a highly lucrative market for meningococcal vaccines during the forecast period. The region held major share of the global meningococcal vaccines market due to high rate of adoption of advanced products and rise in penetration of new entrants with novel technology. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America as well as globally. The country is a major innovation hub, where the world’s leading companies conduct research and development.

Production of Cheap and Quality Vaccines

Manufacturing quality vaccines at affordable prices, various public private partnerships for carrying out research and development activities and presence of vaccines in pipeline and their expected commercialization such as MenACWY are the key factors driving the growth of meningococcal vaccines market.

Increasing Awareness through Non-Profit Organizations – Non-profit organizations, such as the National Meningitis Association (NMA), welcome partnerships by providing opportunities to collaborate with government agencies, corporations, and other non-profit organizations in order to increase awareness about meningococcal disease, its prevention, and the urgent need for immediate treatment following diagnosis.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the meningococcal vaccination market which includes company profiling of Baxter International, Biomed Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, JN-International Medical Corporation, Novartis International, Neuron Biotech, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Serum Institute of India Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the meningococcal vaccination market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

