Automotive glass is projected to witness healthy demand in the coming years, owing to the growing automobile fleet across the globe. Increasing per capita income in key emerging countries, changing consumer preferences to own more than one personal vehicle, and the growing trend towards installation of sunroofs in personal vehicles are some of the factors anticipated to create significant demand for automotive glass over the forecast period. The global automotive glass market is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Dynamics

Large volume sales of automobile vehicles are among the key factors contributing to the rising demand for automotive glass. The global automobile industry is a very vast market, with global sales of around US$ 104 million in 2017, and a total automobile PARC exceeding 1.2 billion vehicles. This provides a large aftermarket scope for the automotive glass market. Bad road conditions, life span of glass, and extreme cold weather conditions are some of the factors driving the aftermarket segment in the global automotive glass market.

Apart from these, increasing consumer preference for the adoption of moon/sunroofs, and growing glass consumption per vehicle for incorporating better aerodynamics and reduced fuel consumption are some of the factors heavily driving the demand for automotive glass, globally. With the growing urban population and rising per capita income, the global automotive glass market is projected to witness robust demand over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Segmentation Overview

Segmentation on the basis of application: On the basis of application, the automotive glass market has been segmented into windshields, back glass, moon/sunroofs, door glass, quarter glass, and vent glass. The back glass segment is anticipated to lead the global automotive glass market in terms of volume market share, owing to the high volume consumption of glass for back glass per vehicle. The moon/sunroofs segment is projected to register a high growth rate by CAGR in the global automotive glass market, owing to the growing adoption of moon/sunroofs in passenger vehicles.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Regional Overview

East Asia is projected to lead the total volume sales in the global automotive glass market, driven by large volume sales of automotive vehicles in China. Europe, being one of the prominent regions as far as automobile demand is concerned, is also anticipated to hold significant market share in the global automotive glass market. In terms of growth rate, the MEA region is projected to lead the automotive glass market, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Vendor Insights

The automotive glass market is a highly consolidated, due to the presence of large global players owning a majority of the market share. The report analyses some of the major manufacturers in the global automotive glass market, such as AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Magna International Inc., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Glas Trösch Holding AG, Corning, and CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD., among others.