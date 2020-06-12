Sweet Potato Flour Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next few Years 2025

Sweet potato flour-based products such as sweet potato cakes, breads, and cupcakes are becoming popular, as sweet potato flour is a tastier and more nutritious alternative to wheat, soy, and rice. Moreover, it can be easily incorporated with other ingredients. Foodservice as well as food and beverage industries are anticipated to fuel the demand for sweet potato flour over the coming years.

The sweet potato flour market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2019-2029. The global sweet potato flour market is estimated to experience steady growth of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

The sweet potato flour market is witnessing considerable growth in Europe and South Asia, as increasing number of consumers demand products containing natural, tastier, and authentic ingredients that are sourced sustainably.

East Asia is projected to be the most attractive region in the global sweet potato flour market throughout the forecast period, owing to the high production and consumption of sweet potatoes in the region. The East Asia sweet potato flour market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

over the forecast period of 2019-2029. By end use, the food and beverage industry is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the global sweet potato flour market, owing to the increasing use of sweet potato flour in food and beverage products.

The snacks, savories & bars segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global sweet potato flour market.

By distribution channel, the business-to-business segment holds the largest share in the global market.

“Consumers from established and emerging economies alike are seeking products with instant energy ingredients in the natural supplements category. Manufacturers could gain substantial profits by focusing on the production of nutrient-rich sweet potato flour,” says a PMR analyst.

Sweet Potato Flour Market: Competitive Landscape

The demand for organic food products is increasing in developed economies due to growing number of health-conscious consumers. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., and others are witnessing significant demand for natural and organic products. This is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of organic sweet potato flour.

Companies such as Healthy Foods, Milne MicroDried, and FutureCeuticals are focused on increasing their organic offerings of sweet potato flour in the U.S.

Persistence Market Research, in its upcoming study, offers an impartial analysis of the global sweet potato flour market, presenting historical data (2014-2018) and estimation statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study offers compelling insights on the sweet potato flour market based on nature (organic and conventional), distribution channel (business-to-business and business-to-consumer), and end use (food and beverage industry, nutraceuticals, food service industry, retail/household), across seven regions.

