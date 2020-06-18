CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How the Market Is Predicted to Grow Till 2028

Research Nester released a report titled “CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market in terms of market segmentation by product type, route of administration, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

CDK 4/6 inhibitors restrict signals that stimulate the proliferation of cancerous cells at an early stage. Owing to its wide-scale application for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, the CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by end user into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and retail pharmacies, out of which, the segment for hospitals is anticipated to hold the leading share in the CDK 4/6 inhibitors market. This can be attributed to its wide availability of CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs which are used for the patient’s treatment only at the hospital under the doctors’ supervision.

Based on the regional analysis, the CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market for CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs in North America is predicted to hold the highest share in the market on account of favourable reimbursement policies by the government and presence of prominent market players in the region which manufacture and market CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs.

Increasing Incidence Rate Of Breast Cancer To Boost The Market Growth

According to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and there were over 2 million new cases in 2018.

The probability that a woman will die from breast cancer is 1 in 38 (about 2.6%), as per the data provided by American Cancer Society.

The demand for CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs is high as the rate of breast cancer among women is constantly increasing. Further, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women. Additionally, the huge investment in healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to increase the market growth of CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs over the forecast period. However, the high cost of the drugs involved in the treatment of cancer coupled with the side-effects of inhibitor drugs is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market which includes company profiling of Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG (SWX:NOVN), Sanofi (EPA:SAN), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (SWX:RO), Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (NYSE:JNJ), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

