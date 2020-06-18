In-Vehicle Computer System to Observe Increase in Production by Leading Market Players as Demand for Advanced Connectivity and In-Cabin Functions Rises

Research Nester released a report titled “In-Vehicle Computer System Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the global in-vehicle computer system market in terms of market segmentation by application, by memory, by subscription, by vehicle, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

The global in-vehicle computer system market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. These high-performance in-vehicle computers are designed for parallel processing to facilitate AI applications such as machine learning to assure vehicle safety and performance while performing multiple in-vehicle functions. Such advantages are driving the use of in-vehicle computer systems in law enforced activities and would have a major market in law enforcement vehicles. Accordingly, the rise of autonomous vehicles would play a major role as well. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global in-vehicle computer system market.

The global in-vehicle computer system market is segmented by application, by memory, by subscription, by vehicle, and by region. Based on the application, the global in-vehicle computer systems market is segmented into safety computers, performance computers, convenience computers, and diagnostic computers. On the basis of safety, the computer segment is anticipated to hold the largest share due to the increasing focus on advanced safety features in upcoming vehicles. With growing concerns over road accidents and traffic issues, OEMs are planning to add more ADAS features in vehicles. ADAS technologies can improve the safety of drivers through technologies that prevent the driver from over speeding using road sign recognition cameras and GPS-based speed limiters.

Based on the regional analysis, the global in-vehicle computer system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. On the basis of the region, the market in North America is expected to hold the leading share in global in-vehicle computer systems during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for in-vehicle computer systems in activities enforced by the law along with passenger vehicles for luxurious in-cabin functions. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global in-vehicle computer system market owing to the presence of most of the key market players in Southeast Asia.

Demand for luxurious in-cabin functions to provide lucrative growth

Automotive OEMs are offering a luxurious in-cabin experience. In-vehicle infotainment systems are providing lavish features such as voice command, VR navigation, face recognition, voice recognition, VR parking assistance, and others. Consumers are now able to connect and control their vehicles through smartphones. Such luxurious in-cabin features are raising the demand for in-vehicle computer systems. These factors are predicted to result in growth of the global in-vehicle computer system market in the coming years. However, the complexity of vehicle electronics and the availability of inexpensive substitutes such as smartphones and compact handheld devices that can perform the same functions are some of the factors that are estimated to limit the growth of the global in-vehicle computer system market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global in-vehicle computer system market which includes company profiling of Lanner Electronics Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., IBASE Technology Inc., Acrosser, IEI Integration Corp. (TPE: 3022), SINTRONES (GTSM: 6680), Neousys Technology, American Portwell Technology, Inc., and roda computer GmbH. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global in-vehicle computer system market that will help industry consultants, manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies accordingly to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

