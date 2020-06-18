IoT Enabled Washing Machine Market To Expand By A CAGR Of 29.15% Throughout 2020-2028

Research Nester has published a report titled “IoT Enabled Washing Machine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the IoT enabled washing machine market in terms of market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The smart washing machines which are enabled with internet connectivity and can be accessed remotely are known as IoT enabled washing machines. This new feature has made the life of end users much simpler by allowing them to operate the machines through a mobile app. Owing to this convenient feature the IoT enabled washing machine market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR of around 29.15% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. This market is segmented by product type into front load and top load, out of which, the front load segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of numerous benefits of front load washing machines over top load washing machines.

Based on region, the IoT enabled washing machine market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in Asia-Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Smart Operating Features to drive the Market Growth

The major growth driver of the IoT enabled washing machine is its user-friendly operating features. These features help users to save time and the ease to operate from their mobile devices.

However, poor internet connectivity is anticipated to be a key restraint factor to the growth of IoT enabled washing machine market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the IoT enabled washing machine equipment market which includes company profiling of Samsung (KRX: 005930), Bosch.IO GmbH (NSE: BOSCHLTD), LG Electronics (KRX: 066570), Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752), Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), Siemens AG (ETR: SIE), GE Appliances (U.S.: NYSE), Haier Group Corporation (SHA: 600690) and Techtronic Industries (HKG: 0669). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the IoT enabled washing machine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

