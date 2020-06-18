Orthopaedic Navigation System Market by Emerging Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast To 2028

Research Nester published a report titled “Orthopaedic Navigation System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the orthopaedic navigation system market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The orthopaedic navigation system is a kind of a powerful tool which are used in the orthopaedic surgery procedures. The main use of this tool is in the surgeries of hip, knee, spine, shoulder and joint replacement. The orthopaedic navigation system market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into spine surgeries, knee surgeries, hip surgeries, joint replacement surgeries and shoulder replacement surgeries, out of which, the knee surgeries segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the orthopaedic navigation system market on account of widespread of target diseases such as osteoarthritis and rising population of elderly people. The awareness among patients and healthcare experts is rising and so is the expenditure in the healthcare sector. As the elderly population as well as the cases for joint reconstructions is increasing, growth in the orthopaedic navigation system market is projected in upcoming years.

Based on the regional analysis, the orthopaedic navigation system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa region. The market for orthopaedic navigation system in North America is anticipated to hold the leading share as there is more awareness level in the region, improved infrastructure and promotion of orthopaedic navigation system by the government. On the other hand, rising prevalence of orthopaedic, neurological disorders and others, as well as increasing demand of quality- driven-healthcare in the region might boost the growth of orthopaedic navigation system market in upcoming years.

Rising popularity among physicians as well as surgeons: Growth in Orthopaedic Navigation System Market

The orthopaedic navigation system market is one of the most cost-effective methods when compared to other methods and owing to this, the popularity of this tool is rising rapidly among physicians as well as surgeons. So, this is estimated to ultimately grow the market of orthopaedic navigation system in upcoming years. However, there are concerns regarding the high cost associated with the purchase of the system and owing to this, many companies prefer leasing and rental options rather than buying such expensive systems. This is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of orthopaedic navigation system market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of orthopaedic navigation system market which includes company profiling of Stryker (NYSE: SYK), Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH), Orthokey, Exactech, Inc., Fiagon AG medical technologies, Amplitude SAS (EPA: AMPLI), Wright medical group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI), Smith and nephew (LON: SN) and Brainlab.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the orthopaedic navigation system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

