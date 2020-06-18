Session Border Controller Market Outlook To 2028 – Growing Need for Advanced Security Communication Systems To Provide Lucrative Growth Prospects

Research Nester has published a report titled Session Border Controller Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the session border controller market in terms of market segmentation by session capacity, function, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Session border controller is a dedicated hardware or software application which controls the way in which calls are conducted. The session border controller ensures that the communication established is uninterrupted and threats free. It also ensures that the emergency calls are given priority and answered first and serves as firewall for session traffic. The session border controller market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Based on session capacity type the session border controller market is further segmented into <300, 300-5000 and <5000, out of which, the 300-5000 segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. On the other hand, by end user segment, the IT & telecommunication sub-segment is estimated to witness the highest growth on the back of growing need for communication systems that are highly secured, such as session based controller, which helps to control communication flow between two or more parties.

Based on region, the session border controller market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The Asia-Pacific and Europe region are estimated to observe growth at a robust rate. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Usability benefit of SBC to drive the Market growth

Session border controller technology helps end users by solving the issues they face for connecting through VPN connections, which is known for making mobile enablement accurate for daily usage. Moreover, the increasing awareness for session border controller technology amongst users, coupled with the presence of numerous benefits of SBC are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global session border controller market.

However, in session border controller market high installation cost and lack of awareness in the markets is expected to be a key restraint to the growth of session border controller market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the session border controller market which includes company profiling of Cisco systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), AudioCodes limited (TLV: AUDC), Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ: RBBN), Oracle corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Avaya Inc., PATTON Electronics Co., Ingate Systems AB, Sangoma Technologies Corporation (CVE: STC), Huawei Technologies Co. ( SHE: 002502), Ltd., ZTE Corporation (SHE: 000063).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global session border controller market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

