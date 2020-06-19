Wire Line Services Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Oil and gas consist of value chain, which partners drilling, Wire line, exploration, production, supply and logistics companies that serves both on-Shore and off Shore.

Wire line is also known as electric line, which is coupled with tubing pipes and sent to down hole for measuring temperature and properties of formation rocks. Wire line has the electric and magnetic properties that helps to detect the problems encountered at the time of drilling.

Market Forecast and trends

Global wire line services market is expected to account for a market value of around USD 12 billion in 2027 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.6% over forecast period. Increasing oil and gas productivity along with growing number of new projects is creating high demands for wire line services, such factor is expected to lift the global wire line services market.

North America is expected to account for largest market share in wire line services market on the heels of increasing work over activities in Canada with assurance of new developed fields. Europe is also expected to propel rising growth in wire line services market backed by increasing oil export from Russia

Asia pacific is expected to witness the significant growth rate in wire line services market backed by increasing drilling and work over activities on CBM fields in countries such as China, India and Australia.

Growth Drivers

Increase in demand for energy led the operators of oil and gas industry to process the activities such as drilling and production, which is driving the growth of wire line services market.

Rise in competition between the key players of Europe region after the confirmation of 111 blocks for exploration and drilling operations is positively supporting for the growth of market in expected forecast period.

Innovations and development in R&D sector to improve enhanced oil recovery techniques, such factor is used to lift up the production rate of oil and gas, in-turn boosting the demand for wireline services market.

Challenges

One of the challenging factor for the growth of this industry is instability in crude oil prices.

The report titled “Global wire line services market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025″ delivers detailed overview of the global wire line services market in terms of market by region, by type, by application, by sector and by well type.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the gl0bal wire line services market which includes company profiling of Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford, Weir Oil & Gas, Abbot Group, Acteon, Aibel, Aker Solutions and Amec Foster Wheeler. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global wire line services market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

