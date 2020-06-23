Automotive High Performance Sealants Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

Research Nester published a report titled “Automotive high Performance Sealants Market Outlook: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global automotive high performance sealants market in terms of market segmentation by technology, function, application, vehicle and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Increasing awareness pertaining to car protection to increase vehicle life has driven the demand for high performance sealants in the market as they help in improving driving comfort, performance and reliability while maintaining the safety of vehicles. Automotive sealants are widely used across different segments on the back of their property to provide good sealing performance and advantages for being an instant solution to low weight sealing and rubber toughening that are capable of absorbing vibration and impact forces. The global automotive sealants market is anticipated to expand by a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Additionally, strict environmental regulations formulated by respective governments in order to limit carbon emissions is expected to drive the demand for lightweight bonding materials in place of conventional heavy metal fasteners. Furthermore, innovations in the industry such as the introduction of a new Silyl modified polymer (SMP) technology is expected to heighten the efficiency and safety standards for automobile manufacturers.

On the regional basis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have leading market shares during the forecast period on the back of high GDP, developing infrastructure, increasing purchasing power, and shifting of production capacity for sealants from the developed markets to this region. Latin America will continue to showcase a constant growth based on the increasing share of automotive sector in the region. A rebounding automotive sector in the U.S. is anticipated to drive higher demand in North America at a relatively higher pace.

Improved Automotive Performance to Boost the Demand for Automotive high Performance Sealants

In order to achieve the objective of lightweight vehicles, the adhesives and sealants are increasingly used by the manufacturers worldwide. Additionally, electric vehicles market is expanding owing to the lighter weight of electric vehicles as compared to traditional vehicles. The increasing demand of lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive adhesives and sealants market in upcoming years.

Industry Players are Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the Global Automotive High Performance Sealants Market

High efficiency attained by using conventional metal welding processes in automotive industry coupled with lack of awareness about advantages of using sealants as substitute of welding are some of the restraining factors that are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive high performance sealants market which includes company profiling of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont, Sika, PPG Industries Inc., 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Permatex, Bostik, Illinois Tool Works Inc. and EFTEC among other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automotive high performance sealants market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

