Alarming Surge in Criminal Activities to Favor Global School and Campus Security Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates that the global Global School and Campus Security Market can touch an approximate valuation of USD 2.54 billion by 2023. The market is slated to obtain a healthy CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Top Players

Top vendors influencing the worldwide Global School and Campus Security Market are SEICO Security (U.S.), Axis Communications. (Sweden), A & T Network System. (India), Plustek Inc (U.S.), Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China), Pelco Products Inc (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (U.S), Genetec Inc. TM. (Canada), Apollo Video Technology (U.S.), to name a few.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide market for school and campus security has been examined by segmenting it on the basis of type, hardware, and software.

The types included in the report are fire protection, video surveillance, access control, and others. Out of these, the access control segment made the largest market, thanks to the growing urban infrastructure paired with rising security threats all over the world.

Hardware-based segments enlisted in the report are monitor, camera, encoder, and recorder.

Software-wise, the global Global School and Campus Security Market have been considered for video analytics, service management, video management, and others. Between these, the video analytics segment leads the market due to the strong demand for effective video surveillance as well as considerable investments by government in latest technologies that elevate security.

Primary Drivers and Top Challenges

The Global School and Campus Security Market can anticipate spectacular growth in the coming years, given the surge in the number of criminal cases all over the world. Also, increasing security concerns brought on by these criminal activities work in favor of the market. As a result, monitoring activities to detect intrusion or vandalism along with traffic surveillance can induce further market growth in the near future. The market also benefits from increasing government regulations that give way to higher security levels, which boosts the demand for school and campus security tools.

The market growth can be hindered by the rise in privacy concerns related to public surveillance. That being said, increasing hospitality, surge in the number of casinos, and mounting demand for mobile video surveillance offer an array of opportunities to the worldwide Global School and Campus Security Market.

Schools and campuses all across the globe no longer follow the manual, time-consuming lockdown processes like instructing a custodian to lock and unlock doors. A number of schools and campuses are now letting dispatchers lock buildings remotely with the use of automatic networks. Then some other schools and campuses are adopting highly sophisticated card access control systems. Therefore, emergence of technological advancements seems to be an exciting trend making its way into the global Global School and Campus Security Market and can gain further momentum in the years ahead, predict MRFR analysts.

Regional Insight

The market for school and campus security can be geographically distributed into regions of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, as well as the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America seized the biggest share in the global Global School and Campus Security Market, given the high adoption of new technological solutions and a sharp rise in security concerns. Surge in criminal activities in schools and campuses has prompted increase in investment in infrastructure. The United States (U.S) along with Canada has been the highest gaining market for school and campus security in the region, primarily owing to rising education security spending brought on by high educational building construction expenditures and surge in innovative products such as IP video surveillance camera. The regional market also benefits from elevated security upgradation and declining product prices.

Rising adoption of surveillance as well as authentication systems along with technological advancements and securities solutions backed by predictive analytics has made the APAC market advance at a rapid pace in recent years. The introduction of cost-effective security systems coupled with considerable investments in infrastructure is also boosting demand for the Global School and Campus Security Market in the region.

In Europe, the need to detect troubles within the premises as well as the rising need for regular updates of attendance of students can ensure a smooth run for the market in the coming years. Also, surging awareness of safety measures for students paired with rising implementation of government regulations for security and growing need for data management will also add to the market strength during the appraisal period.

