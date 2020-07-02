RF Transceiver Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

An RF transceiver is the combination of both transmitter and receiver on a single chip. These are helpful in communication devices like cell phones, cordless telephones, mobile two-way radios and many others. The major application of transceiver is to make information in the form of data or voice which is to be transmitted over the wireless medium. These are deployed in radio transmission, LTE networks, radio communication and many more.

The RF transceivers are used in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, military & defense, healthcare, and others. In the area of healthcare, vital sign monitoring devices and blood analysis instruments are currently deployed in hospitals for wireless usage. Analog devices which are used in homes possess various features like MEMS sensors for motion detection and measurement, ISM band radio system on a chip (SoC) and transceivers for reliable wireless transfer of data and many more. To address applications utilizing ISM bands, major players are offering standalone transceivers, as well as a fully integrated system on a chip (SoC) solution.

Free Report Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5760

The area of telecommunications has gained the advantage with the technical advancements in RF transceivers. The low power consumption and capability of long-range communication provide an added advantage in the area of telecommunications. The development of 5G technologies is a cornerstone for realizing breakthroughs in the transformation of RF transceiver infrastructure. The current generation of continues to transform the way users communicate and access information. RF channels provide natural support for radial broadcast operations. In RF systems, data is transmitted through the air by digital radio signals at a given frequency, typically in the 3 kHz to the 300GHz range. Such communication can be used to maintain bi-directional, online radio connection between a mobile telephone and an antenna host. On the other hand, the development of technologies based on RF communications is hindered by regulations of radio spectrum bands by the FCC and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Since the real-time accuracy of RF is high which is considered a general advantage and deployed in most or long-range communication network devices.

Some of the key players in the global Radio frequency transceiver market are Intel Corporation (U.S.), RF Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Corp. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), TriQuint Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.), ST-Microelectronics Inc. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.) and others. The key players are constantly innovating and involving in research and development activities to generate a cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators in the global Radio frequency transceiver market are Skyworks (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan) and others.