Mobile Analytics Market 2020| Top Leaders, Size, Trends, Growth Rate, Share, Forecast to 2023

The mobile analytics market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 24% from 2017 to 2023. The market is expected to value approximately USD 5 billion by 2023. The mobile analytics market 2020 includes the innovation of technology, which is convenient for users, the emergence of unique ideas that are going to benefit users, competent usage of the smartphone to generate revenue, and many more.

Location-based analytics is a direct analytics technique adopted by the organizations to link the gap between online and physical customer familiarity and profits by advocating an abundance of purchase. Organizations that are adopting location-based strategies must be cautious regarding the safety and security concerns of consumers through strong measures. The advanced technologies like quick response codes, payment gateways, have made monetary funds transfer easy for consumers. The methods of transferring money have been trustworthy and have won the faith of consumers.

In today’s era, mobile advertising is responsible for the largest share of digital advertising at a global level. For every little query, people use their smartphones for internet search, which results in increased use of mobile applications, which results in a focus on the mobile analytics market. Not only this, but the retailers are also using their mobiles as a critical marketing platform. The e-commerce sector is one of the essential sources for expanding the mobile analytics market. The emergence of 5G networks will also play a crucial role in the growth of the market.

Mobile Analytics Market Segmentation

The global mobile analytics market is classified on the basis of organization size, user type, and vertical. Mobile analytical tools assist in business growth by calculating web traffic.

On the basis of organization size, the organization size is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprises.

On the basis of user type, the segment is divided into mobile advertisement and advertisement analytics, in-app behavioral analytics, application performance analytics. The mobile advertisement and advertisement analytics are further classified into conversion funnel analysis, ad attribution analysis, and campaign analytics. The in-app behavioral analytics is also classified into touch heatmaps, event tracking, and user profiling and demographics. The application performance analytics is classified into the cross-platform analysis, mobile A/B testing, and others.

On the basis of vertical, Mobile Analytics Market is segmented into retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, travel and logistics, healthcare, government, BFSI, automotive, IT and telecom, and others.

Regional Segmentation

The mobile analytics market in the North America region is expanding due to an increase in volumes data by enterprise and the need for better and improved information in governance. As per the research, the mobile analytics market will witness a robust expansion in the Europe region.

Asia-Pacific region is speculated to be one of the fastest expanding markets as it is focusing on research and development of the mobile analytics market and investing continuously in the same, which is helping to expand the market and grow e-commerce. The rising e-commerce attracts more and more consumers, which drives the mobile analytic market in the region. The region is experiencing a rise in the establishment of mobile analytics tools by the enterprises. Emerging economies like China and India are adopting mobile analytics at a broader scale due to the rising number of e-commerce platforms, growing retail sector, competitive advantage. The increasing number of e-commerce platforms, the growing retail industry, m-commerce, are some of the most critical factors which are expanding the market in the region. The region is also increasing due to the growing adoption of modern technologies in mobile technologies, analytics, and cloud.

Key Players

The distinguished players in the mobile analytics market are Mixpanel (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Aws) (U.S.), Localytics (U.S.), Comscore (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Webtrends (U.S.), Flurry (U.S.), and others

