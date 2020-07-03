Proliferated Advancements in 5G Spectrum to Drive Global Telecom Infrastructure Market

Global Integrated Telecom Infrastructure Market, By Services (Professional, Technical, Managed), By Components (Video, Power, Network, Optical, Telecom Tower), By Infrastructure Type (Network, Civil, Electrical, Management Layer) Forecast till 2023.

Key Players

Some prominent players in the global integrated telecom infrastructure market include Nu Tek India ltd. (India), Texas Instruments Inc (U.S.), CROC Inc (Russia), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (U.S.), Experis IT Pvt. Ltd, ZTE Corporation (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4738

Market Overview

The global integrated telecom infrastructure market is estimated to grow at a fast rate, as stated in the latest MRFR analysis. This can be owed to the proliferated advancements in the 5G spectrum, upscaling demand for smartphones, and technological developments in the mobile communication technology. There are two types of telecommunication infrastructure sharing, viz., active and passive. These both include civil infrastructure, electrical and electronic infrastructure, network infrastructure, and management layer infrastructure. These are the infrastructure sharing components, which are also known as cell sites, which consist of electronic as well as non-electronic infrastructure.

The passive infrastructure refers to sharing of the non-electronic infrastructure at the cell site and includes components from the civil infrastructure components such as cables, antennas, ducts, shelter, along with power source. Alternatively, the active infrastructure is known to share the electronic infrastructure like amplifiers, couplers, repeaters, rectifiers, network devices, and microcontrollers. This includes electrical and network infrastructure. One of the significant growth factors includes the advancement in telecommunication and wireless technology such as 5G and VoLTE. There are many countries that are adopting 5G technology for a higher spectrum, better cell quality, as well as cheaper infrastructure. The globally integrated telecom infrastructure market is expected to witness expansion at a whopping 26% CAGR by 2023.

Market Segmentation

The global Integrated Telecom Infrastructure Market is analyzed for various segments that are based on components, services, infrastructure type, and region. Based on services, the global integrated telecom infrastructure market is segmented into professional services, technical services, and managed services. The professional services segment is sub-segmented into network consulting, system integration, and network optimization. The sub-segment of network consulting includes a study of the sub-segments of network design and network planning. System integration sub-segment is further segmented into network migration and network transformation. Among the primary segments, the professional services segment is expected to spearhead the market during the review period. This can be owed to their vast scope of application in the integration telecom infrastructure market.

Alternatively, the technical services segment is studied for the sub-segments of maintenance, deployment, and support. The maintenance sub-segment is further segmented into repair and replacement. The deployment segment is further segmented into installation and commission. The support sub-segment contains the sub-segments of troubleshooting and helpdesk. The technical service segment is estimated to witness fast-paced growth owing to the lack of experienced and skilled labor which is encouraging companies for adopting automation of the helpdesk support, automation in troubleshooting, as well as installation. The managed services include the sub-segments of hosted and managed services, network outsourcing, and applications.

Based on the component, the integrated telecom infrastructure market is segmented into network component, power component, telecom tower, video component, and network management component. Based on infrastructure type, the market is segmented into electrical infrastructure, network infrastructure, and management layer infrastructure.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global integrated telecom infrastructure market is segmented into the regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing government spending to adopt VoLTE and other advanced mobile telecommunication technologies. On the other hand, Europe and North America are expected to witness maturity in the market owing to early adoption of technologies and show steady growth during the review period.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/integrated-telecom-infrastructure-market-4738

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY SERVICES

TABLE 2 INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

TABLE 3 INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY INFRASTRUCTURE TYPE

TABLE 4 INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY SERVICES

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH BOT SERVICES

FIGURE 2 INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY SERVICES (%)

FIGURE 3 INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS (%)

FIGURE 4 INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY INFRASTRUCTURE TYPE (%)

FIGURE 5 INTEGRATED TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY REGION (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]