Smart Government Market To Gain Traction Amid Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Smart Government Market Segmentation, Trends, Competitive Landscapes, Industry Growth, Revenue and Companies Overview – Forecast till 2023

Smart Government Market-Overview

The development of business models and pioneering policies to fortify government functioning is estimated to guide the smart government market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A USD 37 billion revenue is forecasted by 2023 while developing at 19% of CAGR in the forecast period.

The need for digital mediums is predicted to transform the growth potential of the smart government market projects in the coming years. The progress in smart technologies is predicted to enhance the smart government market considerably in the forthcoming period.

Key Players

The well-known companies in smart government market are Capgemini SE (France), Entrust Datacard Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Imex Systems Inc. (Canada), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Symantec Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental investigation of the smart government market has been conducted on the basis of solution, region, service, and deployment. On the basis of service, the smart government market has been segmented into managed services and professional services. Based on the solutions, the smart government market comprises of remote monitoring, government resource planning system, security, and analytics. Based on the deployments, the smart government market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on the regions, the smart government market comprises of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the regions in the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the Smart Government Market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the regions in the world. It has been noted that the regional market in North America is anticipated to account for the biggest portion of the market, while the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the top rate for the duration of the forecast period. The strategic growth of the smart government market in the North American region is attributed to the technological advancements and escalating use of mobiles and tablets in the region. The incidence of principal technology firms and growing trends of digitization is reflecting favorably on the region’s market.

Competitive Analysis

The conundrum present in the global market relating to the fundamental assets of the corporations is being optimized to fair the existing pandemic more successfully. The growth restraints of the market are anticipated to be momentous and will need to be neutralized to unlock favorable development in the market. The unsteadiness in the forces of demand and supply is expected to produce an advantageous bearing on the market taken as a whole in the forecast period. The restitution and operations on a daily basis are anticipated to take some time, which will show the way to concentrated development of the backlogs created in delivery. The financial backing provided by the administrations and trade bodies is anticipated to reclaim the situation in the approaching years. The declining effects evident in the market globally are anticipated to stay for the foreseeable future to the scale of impact on the worldwide market. The necessity for tactful analysis of the market cues and demand projections is anticipated to lead to a robust expansion in the market.

Industry Updates

May 2020 Hong Kong’s Smart Government Innovation Lab has continued its delivery of solutions developed by its supported firms has created a solution that is now set to be bought by other government agencies, firms, and academic institutions. The solution called OceanX Share, which is a safe document sharing system can assist users in keeping data confidential; prevent the scarcity of data and compliance with regulations, such as GDPR and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.

