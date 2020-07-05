Global Zinc Paste Bandages Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027

Zinc paste bandages have become very popular surgical wound dressings in the last 10 years on account of better patient compliance and excellent ergonomic features associated with zinc paste bandages such as comfort, moist environment, and soothing effect to the wrapped wounds.

Dermatology is spearheading the clinical application segment for zinc paste bandages. As per the recent statistics provided by the World Allergy Organization (WAO), it is estimated that only 37.1% of the patients diagnosed with eczema receive a formal treatment, which creates tremendous scope to bring the large patient population under the ambit of effective diagnosis and thereby creates a lucrative market for zinc paste bandages. Phlebology is keen to highlight comfortable market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of venous leg ulcer cases worldwide. According to the latest information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), venous leg ulcers represent 1% of the global healthcare budget.

Hospital pharmacy is presently dominating the distribution channel segment for the zinc paste bandages market. Rising public health awareness regarding dermatology complications has led to frequent hospital visits and the purchase of zinc paste bandages form the hospital pharmacy. It is expected that in the near future Retail pharmacy is expected to register rampant market growth owing to the availability of diverse brands of zinc paste bandages and capacity to serve the medicinal requirements of patients residing in the remote locations. Deep penetration of the internet and access to smartphones has led to the significant growth of the e-commerce distribution channel for surgical dressings.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the zinc paste bandages market. The rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis in the adult population of the region primarily drives the market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 17.8 million Americans are suffering from atopic dermatitis each year. The presence of major players such as Smith & Nephew, Plc., HARTMANN GROUP, Medline Industries, Inc., etc. further accentuate the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the second position in the regional segment owing to the favorable regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA), for the sale and distribution of zinc paste bandages in the region for the treatment of eczema. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the zinc paste bandages market. The rising prevalence of phlebology complications and the emergence of local players together determine the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of zinc paste bandages are Smith & Nephew, Plc., HARTMANN GROUP, BSN Medical (Essity), Lohmann & Rauscher International, KOB, Medline Industries, Inc., Holthaus Medical GmbH & Co. KG., North Coast Medical, Medicare Hygiene Limited., and Diamond Athletic Medical Supplies.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of eczema and dermatitis across all age group worldwide

Significant increase in the number of elderly people suffering from venous leg ulcers

Flourishing e-commerce sector will further propel the zinc paste bandages market

