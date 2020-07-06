Medical Sensors Market Whooping Growth Rate, Key Players Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts To 2025

The World Medical Sensors Market Report Segmented on the Basis of Types which Comprises of Temperature Sensors, Blood Glucose Sensors, Blood Oxygen Sensors, ECG Sensors, Image Sensors, Motion Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Others.

Researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology have developed a new technique in the form of a non-invasive and safe wearable motion sensor that can help expectant parents to hear their baby’s heartbeat continuously at home more accurately. This sensor is more advanced than any fetal heartrate monitors currently available in the market. 7 AUG 2019

Researchers at the Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR) have received the financial aid of USD 1 mn from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA, part of the US Department of Defense) to develop wearable medical sensors for measuring biochemical information to diagnose medical disease. 17 JUL 2019

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global medical sensors market include First Sensor AG (Germany), Given Imaging Inc (Israel), GE Healthcare (USA), Honeywell International Inc (USA), Medtronic PLC (USA), Measurement Specialties Inc. (USA), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Philips Healthcare (India), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Smiths Medical (USA).

Medical Sensors Market Highlights:

Monitoring the market structure, this report mensurates the future growth potential of the market. It characterizes the strategies of the major market players in the market and aids the competitive developments like research & developments (R&D), new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, in the market. There are many market growth enhancers for global medical sensors market. The increasing adoption of home-based healthcare services allows the home-based medical monitoring of the patients. This saves time and energy to travel.

Medical sensors can improve medical treatment by providing early diagnosis. Introduction of new user-friendly devices offering faster analysis at lower costs is also boosting the market growth. However, some factors that can impede the market growth are inadequate reimbursements, and stringent government policies.

Regional Segmentation:

A geographical outlining of the global medical sensors market covers the Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific region, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the Americas region, North America segment is greater than South America in terms of revenue owing to the availability of advanced technology and advanced medical facilities. Due to these two factors, North America holds the potential to emerge as the largest market on its own. With the advanced medical facilities being available in North America, the demand for medical devices, including medical sensors, is always high in this region. Many important market players in this region are based in the USA, which is the biggest economy in this region.

During the forecast period, Europe may stand as the second-largest regional market as it is second only to North America, regarding the availability of advanced medical facilities. The high density of population makes Europe a suitable market. Due to reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe market segment is a bigger market than Eastern Europe segment. The country-specific markets that stand out in Western Europe are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region can rise the fastest growing market due to rapid urbanization, increasing technological advancement, and the presence of rising economies like China and India. Other esteemed country-specific markets in this region are Japan and South Korea.

The market growth in the MEA region is low growth due to lack of awareness, dearth in skilled medical professionals, less investment in the healthcare sector, and limited availability of advanced medical facilities.

