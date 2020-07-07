Flavored Milk Market Strategies, Key Players Review, Gross Margin, Production, Consumption Forecast 2024

Flavored milk is a dairy beverage where, additional flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch, and strawberry among others are added to white milk to make it different from the conventional white milk. The key ingredients of flavored milk are milk, sugar, colorings, additional flavor, and sweetener. The changes observed in the lifestyle of the population will fuel flavored milk market growth as flavored milk offers nutrition to the consumers with enhanced taste. Meanwhile, the booming food & beverage sector is also likely to boost sales in the flavored milk market.

Global Key Players and Competition Analysis

Some of the key players profiled in the global flavored milk market: Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Danone (France), Arla Foods Amba (Denmark), Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (U.S.), Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.(China), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S.), Dean Foods Company (U.S.), Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV (the Netherlands), Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), and Amul Industries Pvt Ltd. (India)

Get a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5458

Segmentation Analysis

The global flavored milk market is segmented into the flavor, packaging material, and distribution channel. Based on the flavor, it is segmented into chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch, strawberry, and others. Based on the packaging material, it is segmented into plastic, glass, paper, metal, and others. Based on the distribution channel, it is segmented in store-based and non-store based.

Regional Analysis

The Global Flavored Milk Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Among all, Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high consumption of milk products, increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the rising awareness of health benefits among the consumers in developing economies like India, China, and Indonesia.

Market Scope

Due to the changing lifestyles of the consumers, the demand for ready to drink products is increasing at a fast pace. Also, various new beverage products are launched in different flavors in order to suit the specific requirement of the customers. Beverage industries are experiencing a substantial growth over the last few years. Dairy-based beverage products are gaining traction both in developed and developing economies.

Browse the market data and information spread across 110 pages with 25 data tables and 15 figures of the report “Flavored Milk Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flavored-milk-market-5458

Industry News:

August 2018 Market Research Future Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Global Flavored Milk Market Research Report.

Read our Blogs @ http://mrfrblog.com/

Read more reports at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/categories

Read more details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/videos

Read more details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/infographics

Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.