Increasing Use of Renewable Energy Sources to Induce Growth of Digital Isolator Market

Global Digital Isolator Market, by Type (Capacitive Coupling, GMR, Magnetic Coupling), Data Rate (less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps), Channel (Two, Four, Six, Eight), Application (Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converter, ADC), Industry – Forecast till 2023

Market Dynamics

Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates that the digital isolater market 2020 can touch a valuation of 2.4 billion by 2023-end. MRFR also expects the global market to achieve a CAGR of 6% between 2017 and 2023 (forecast period).

Top Players

Top players identified and profiled in the MRFR report are ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Digi – Key Corporation, Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan), Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.), ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), to name a few.

Market Boosters and Top Barriers

Digital isolators have a range of applications in ADCs, gate drivers, CAN isolation, USB & other communication ports, and AC/DC converters. They find extensive deployment across several industries that include healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and automotive. However, the deployment of digital isolators in the industrial sector can be the highest in the coming years, owing to the significant need for low-cost and efficient solutions for data transfer and equipment safety.

High demand for noise-free electronics along with the rising use of renewable sources of energy is bound to favor the digital isolator market during the evaluation period. Also, the continuous replacement of optocouplers with digital isolators and the soaring demand to reduce the use of electronic devices in most of the workplaces to comply with strict industry standards can let vendors capture lucrative opportunities in the worldwide market.

Over the coming years, the digital isolator market is expected to be positively impacted by the activities carried out by the leading companies. These companies will be adopting effective strategies that include product launches, for their brand promotion and also gain broader recognition. Other major marketing hacks include partnerships, collaborations and mergers that can boost their production capacity and seize a bigger portion of the global market. Besides these, the leading companies are also acquiring small and medium scale enterprises to have a competitive edge in the market.

Market Segmentation

Digital Isolator Industry has been carefully studied in the MRFR report and the main segments identified are type, data rate, channel and application.

The types of digital isolators are giant magneto resistive (GMR), magnetic coupling and capacitive coupling.

The data rates analyzed in the report are less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps, and above 75 Mbps.

The channel-wise market segmentation includes four channels, six channels, eight channels and two channels.

Depending on the application segment, the market has been considered for ADC, USB, DC/DC converters, and various other communication ports.

Regional Insight

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW) are the primary regions where the digital isolator market size can increase at varying growth rates in the years ahead.

The North American market is performing quite well, with the massive demand for digital isolators generated in verticals like aerospace & defense, telecommunication, automotive, and others. Renowned vendors like Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Silicon Labs Inc. (U.S), are increasingly boosting their production capacity to manufacture highly advanced digital isolators to improve the overall performance at lower cost. With the intensifying race to offer better customer satisfaction among these players, the digital isolator market in the region can note significant progression in the ensuing period. The market also benefits primarily from the mounting demand for highly sustainable power supply in different infrastructures in the United States (U.S.) and Canada.

APAC can soon be counted among the top contenders in global market, on account of the massive number of leading electrical equipment and device manufacturers in India and China, among others. Apart from this, numerous electrical component manufacturers from Europe and North America are moving to APAC with the aim to leverage the low costs that are generally incurred, given the presence of cheap labor.

