Unified Threat Management Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Global Unified Threat Management Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (On-Premise, On Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Utilities, Retail) – Forecast Till 2023

Overview

Data breaches have become a common place in the business landscape and enterprises generally spend a significant amount on their IT infrastructure. However, with the evolution of most technologies, cyberwarfare has also evolved which makes unified threat management solutions imperative to data security. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report on the global unified threat management market which consists of valuable market insights derived from through analysis of pertinent macro and micro-economic factors that can impact the growth of the market. MRFR’s analysis has projected the unified threat management market to reach USD 7 Bn at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The consequence of sophisticated cyberattacks is clearly significant not only in terms of finance but they can also cause damage to a company’s reputation. Growing incidences of data breaches have acted as a wake-up call for businesses across the globe which has prompted them to invest in unified threat management.

Digitalization and the shift to web applications expose businesses to heightened risk of cyberespionages. Within the context of growing threat of cyberattacks, numerous companies are making major investment into cybersecurity technologies which is boosting the adoption of unified threat management solutions. Moreover, regulations have become tighter in the present scenario which compel organizations to invest in unified threat management solutions. UTM helps to remain complaint with regulations and also helps streamline processes.

The BFSI and government sector is generating massive demand within the unified threat management market. This sector handles sensitive data and in the event of data breach, huge economic losses need to be incurred. Growing awareness regarding cybersecurity, especially in the government sector is inducing demand within the unified threat management market.

Adoption of cloud technology is a key enabler of growth of the unified threat management market. Cloud-based unified threat management solutions can be utilized without purchasing the platform and provide significant advantages in terms of maintenance and installation. Cloud-based unified threat management software has gained widespread adoption among SMEs, especially in the APAC region. SMEs generally have financial constraints and cloud-based solutions are ideally suited for catering to their needs.

Segmentation

The global Unified Threat Management Market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, and end-users.

By component, the unified threat management market has been segmented into hardware and software.

By deployment, the unified threat management market has been segmented into on cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, the unified threat management market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

By vertical, the unified threat management market has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, utilities, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Aker Security Solutions (Brazil), Juniper Networks Inc. (USA), Untangle (USA), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation(USA), Symantec Corporation (USA), Hillstone Networks Inc. (China), Netgear Inc. (USA), WatchGuard Technologies Inc. (USA), Sophos Group PLC (UK), The Hewlett-Packard Company (USA), Venustech (USA), Zyxel Communications Corp (Taiwan), Stormshield (France), Dell Inc. (USA), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Intel Corporation (USA), Trustwave Holdings (USA), Comodo Group Inc. (USA), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Fortinet (USA), Barracuda Networks Inc. (USA), and Palo Alto Networks Inc. (USA) are the key players in the global unified threat management market.

Industry Updates

July 2019 – BlackBerry, a technology company catering to eneterprises and governments, launched CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response (MDR) solution which is designed to provide continuous threat hunting and monitoring. The threat hunting solution leverages BlackBerry Cylance security experts and its industry-leading native AI platform.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the unified threat management market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is dominating the global unified threat management market. The region is experiencing massive demand for unified threat management solutions due to increasing adoption of cloud technology which increases the threat of attacks. The clustering of various market leaders in the US has provided unprecedented leverage to the North America market. These industry leaders have deep pockets and are actively involved in product development through vigorous R&D activities. Moreover, the presence of numerus large enterprises in the region has also favored the growth of the market.

The APAC unified threat management market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The emergence of several SMEs in the region and flowing adoption of cloud technology is fueling the growth of the market.

