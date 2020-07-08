Cognitive Analytics Market: Transforming the Way Businesses are Run

Overview

The advent of social media and other digital platforms has led to the creation of data at a pace that was unseen before. We, as humans, have created more data in the past two years, than we did during our entire existence—90% of the total data created until now was created in the past two years alone. With this, corporate buzzwords of big data and big data analysis have started catching the eye of virtually everyone involved in relevant businesses.

This data has been regarded as the ‘oil of the 21st century’, enabling organizations to look into trends and statistics, understanding the consumer behaviour patterns and create effective marketing and advertising strategies. Various tools are used by organizations for the analysis of this data to reveal the hidden trends within the same. One such upcoming tool is termed as ‘Cognitive Analytics’. Cognitive analysis refers to the stimulation of a human-like thought process in a computerized model. This model is specifically built for the purpose deploying business intelligence and swift decision-making processes. Cognitive analytics is built through the integration of several ground-breaking technological innovations such as the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data analysis. All these tools come together to form the mandates of critical and cognitive analytics.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4086

Growth

Market Research Future (MRFR), in their market report has studied the growth trajectory of the global cognitive analytics market for a defined forecast period. Increasing amounts of raw data have created significant demand for the adoption of cognitive analytics solutions by organizations of all sizes. Apart from that, the report has also mentioned that commercialization of the internet of things is expected to drive higher data creation that is stored and analyzed for revealing hidden trends. This, analysis of stored structured and unstructured data is likely to necessitate the adoption of cognitive analytics by firms from all end-user verticals.

While such data is likely to provide insights into the consumer behaviour to unbound ends, there are certain aspects that are a factor of worry for many. Even though the collection of such data is driving organizations towards better operations and sales, intrusive techniques are adopted by various market vendors for the collection of such data. These practices are, although unethical, not yet termed as striking offenses, which in turn, has sparked hesitation and aversion towards the adoption of cognitive data analytics and big data analytics.

Along with this, a striking surge has been noticed in the number of cyber attacks and cyber-crime. The data in question is, without a question, invaluable to companies and can reveal doorways to intensify the vulnerability of consumers. Cyber-attacks have been soaring, mainly for illegal access to confidential and influential data. This has also contributed to the hindrance noted in the growth of the global Cognitive Analytics Market.

To tackle these issues, a strict mandate upon ethical usage of data and alarming penalties upon failure of doing so is necessary. Governments across the globe are noted to undertake stringent measures to ensure public safety. Organizations are expected to provide assurance to their clientele regarding data privacy and security. Only when enterprises have started taking responsibility for the security and ethical use of this data, will the cognitive analytics market take on the growth trajectory through its full potential.

Alternatively, the global cognitive analytics market is likely to showcase impressive growth in the forthcoming years, the report suggests. With applications primarily in the computation of large unstructured datasets, cognitive analytics is witnessing skyrocketing technological advancements that have found applications in virtually most industry verticals. While the hesitant folk may hope for this to be a temporary shift, cognitive analytics is surely transformative in nature, and reshaping the world of marketing, operations, and comprehensive decision-making.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 2 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 3 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER

TABLE 4 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 5 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGIONS

Continued……

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4086

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 3 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 4 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 5 COGNITIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, BY VERTICAL (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]