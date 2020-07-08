Enteral Feeding Devices Market Dynamics, Top 10 Companies, Latest Trends and Forecats to 2023

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview:

Enteral feeding is referred to a nutritional therapy where nutrients are supplied directly to the gastrointestinal tract. The enteral feeding therapy is apt for patients who are unable to get adequate nutrients supplied directly into their systems through eating or drinking or are unable to consume food by mouth. Enteral feeding devices aid in the deliverance of medications and nutrients directly in the stomach, jejunum, duodenum, through either the nose, mouth or the direct percutaneous route.

The Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020 is likely to ascend at the CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, as per the report launched by Market Research Future (MRFR). Different factors contributing to the ascension of the global enteral feeding devices market include increasing prevalence of the geriatric population, along with the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. For instance, as per the data released by the World Health Organization, the aging populace is bound to hit 2 billion in 2050, from 962.3 million at the beginning of the assessment period. A rising shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition and an upsurge in preterm/ premature births has driven the global enteral feeding devices market. Alternatively, complications associated with enteral feeding devices such as inadvertent dislodgement of tubes and strict reimbursement policies are posing as major hindrances in the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the enteral feeding devices market, as profiled in the MRFR report include Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Fresenius Kabi AG, Danone Nutricia, Nestlé, CONMED Corporation, Moog, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., and Vygon SA.

Market segmentation:

The global enteral feeding devices market is studied in detail for different products, age groups of people receiving enteral feeding, and end-users of these devices. Different products studied in the report for enteral feeding devices market include enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, enteral syringes, consumables, and administration sets. There are several types of enteral tubes, such as nasoenteric feeding tubes, enterostomy feeding tubes, and oroenteric feeding tubes.

Different age groups studied in the global enteral feeding devices market include adults and pediatrics.

Several end-users of enteral feeding devices include home care settings, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The global enteral feeding devices market is studied for various segments, based on region, into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are further segmented into North America and South America. The Americas are expected to retain their dominion over the global enteral feeding devices market over the review period. This can be attributed to the rising presence of significant market players in the region, as well, as the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Further, the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising technological advancements in enteral feeding is expected to drive the regional enteral feeding devices market in the coming years. The market players residing in the region are likely to focus on the production of technologically advanced devices, including texture modifications as per the individual patient’s requirements. Demand for portable and disposable pumps from healthcare facilities is promoting growth in the regional enteral feeding devices market.

Europe is likely to garner the second-largest share in the global enteral feeding market. This can be attributed to the high adoption of enteral feeding pumps and ascension in the number of reconstructive surgeries and radiotherapy procedures in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France.

